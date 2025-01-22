Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy S25 phones compare to each other

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Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra, and for the most part, the changes aren't massive. The jumbo-sized S25 Ultra has the most noticeable updates, including a more rounded titanium frame, slimmer bezels, new anti-reflective glass and an improved ultrawide camera. All three phones run on a faster Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip and promise better low-light video capture. The S25 and S25+ are slightly thinner than last year's models, too, while the base S25 now includes 12GB of RAM as standard. For the most part, though, much of Samsung's focus is on improving the phones' AI functionality. To that end, the company is touting features like an improved Circle to Search tool and better natural voice recognition, among other tricks.

We spent some time with the new phones ahead of today's Unpacked event, so you can read our hands-on previews of the Galaxy S25, S25+ and S25 Ultra for more details on what to expect. The phones are up for pre-order now, with official sales starting on February 7. We'll have full reviews around then. However, for Galaxy owners who are already set on upgrading, we've laid out how the three devices compare on the spec sheet below. If you're wondering what the extra cost of the S25+ or S25 Ultra gets you, here's a quick breakdown.