Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy S25 phones compare to each other

We've broken down the specs for Samsung's latest devices in one handy place.

By Jeff Dunn
The Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra stand in a row on a black tabletop. Sam Rutherford for Engadget

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra, and for the most part, the changes aren't massive. The jumbo-sized S25 Ultra has the most noticeable updates, including a more rounded titanium frame, slimmer bezels, new anti-reflective glass and an improved ultrawide camera. All three phones run on a faster Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip and promise better low-light video capture. The S25 and S25+ are slightly thinner than last year's models, too, while the base S25 now includes 12GB of RAM as standard. For the most part, though, much of Samsung's focus is on improving the phones' AI functionality. To that end, the company is touting features like an improved Circle to Search tool and better natural voice recognition, among other tricks.

We spent some time with the new phones ahead of today's Unpacked event, so you can read our hands-on previews of the Galaxy S25, S25+ and S25 Ultra for more details on what to expect. The phones are up for pre-order now, with official sales starting on February 7. We'll have full reviews around then. However, for Galaxy owners who are already set on upgrading, we've laid out how the three devices compare on the spec sheet below. If you're wondering what the extra cost of the S25+ or S25 Ultra gets you, here's a quick breakdown.

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25+

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Price (MSRP)

$800 (128GB), $860 (256GB)

$1,000 (256GB), $1,120 (512GB)

$1,300 (256GB), $1,420 (512GB), $1,660 (1TB)

Dimensions

5.78 x 2.78 x 0.28 inches

6.24 x 2.98 x 0.29 inches

6.38 x 3.06 x 0.32 inches

Weight

5.7 ounces

6.7 ounces

7.7 ounces

Screen size

6.2 inches

6.7 inches

6.9 inches

Screen resolution

FHD+ (2,340 x 1,080)

QHD+ (3,120 x 1,440)

QHD+ (3,120 x 1,440)

Screen type

Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Up to 120Hz (1-120Hz)

Up to 2,600 nits (peak brightness)

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Up to 120Hz (1-120Hz)

Up to 2,600 nits (peak brightness)

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Up to 120Hz (1-120Hz)

Up to 2,600 nits (peak brightness)

Corning Gorilla Armor 2

SoC

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy (3nm, 8-core)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy (3nm, 8-core)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy (3nm, 8-core)

RAM

12GB

12GB

12GB

Battery

4,000mAh

4,900mAh

5,000mAh

Charging

Up to 25W wired

Up to 15W wireless ("Qi2 ready")

4.5W reverse wireless

Up to 45W wired

Up to 15W wireless ("Qi2 ready")

4.5W reverse wireless

Up to 45W wired

Up to 15W wireless ("Qi2 ready")

4.5W reverse wireless

Storage

128GB, 256GB

256GB, 512GB

256GB, 512GB, 1TB

Rear camera

Main: 50 MP, f/1.8, 85° FOV, OIS

Ultrawide: 12 MP, f/2.2, 120° FOV

Telephoto: 10 MP, f/2.4, 36° FOV, OIS, 3x optical zoom

Main: 50 MP, f/1.8, 85° FOV, OIS

Ultrawide: 12 MP, f/2.2, 120° FOV

Telephoto: 10 MP, f/2.4, 36° FOV, OIS, 3x optical zoom

Main: 200 MP, f/1.7, 85° FOV, OIS

Ultrawide: 50 MP, f/1.9, 120° FOV

Telephoto: 10 MP, f/2.4, 36° FOV, OIS, 3x optical zoom

Periscope telephoto: 50 MP, f/3.4, 22° FOV, OIS, 5x optical zoom

Front camera

12 MP, f/2.2, 80° FOV

12 MP, f/2.2, 80° FOV

12 MP, f/2.2, 80° FOV

Video capture

Rear: 4K at 60 fps, 8K at 30 fps

Front: 4K at 60 fps

Rear: 4K at 60 fps, 8K at 30 fps

Front: 4K at 60 fps

Rear: 4K at 120 fps, 8K at 30 fps

Front: 4K at 60 fps

Water and dust resistance rating

IP68

IP68

IP68

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 7

Wi-Fi 7

Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 5.4

Bluetooth 5.4

Bluetooth 5.4

OS

Android 15, One UI 7

Android 15, One UI 7

Android 15, One UI 7

Colors and finish

Glass front and back (Gorilla Glass Victus 2), aluminum frame

Navy, Icyblue, Mint, Silver Shadow, Blueblack*, Coralred*, Pinkgold* (*Samsung.com exclusive)

Glass front and back (Gorilla Glass Victus 2), aluminum frame

Navy, Icyblue, Mint, Silver Shadow, Blueblack*, Coralred*, Pinkgold* (*Samsung.com exclusive)

Glass front (Gorilla Armor 2), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus 2), titanium frame

Silverblue, Whitesilver, Gray, Black, Pinkgold*, Jetblack*, Jadegreen* (*Samsung.com exclusive)
Sam Rutherford for EngadgetSam Rutherford for Engadget

Samsung Galaxy S25

From $800
See at Samsung

Recommended