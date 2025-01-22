How to pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphones

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We've finished up with CES and now Samsung Unpacked has arrived to bring us new Galaxy phones — it must be January. Like last year at this time, the world has just been introduced to brand new set of Galaxy S-series phones: The flagship Galaxy S25, the slightly larger Galaxy S25+ and the high-end, S-Pen-equipped Galaxy S25 Ultra. Specs, features and shipping dates have all been confirmed, so if what you've seen has you considering a new smartphone for yourself, here's how to pre-order.

As was suggested by a couple of leaks, the look of the Ultra is indeed a little different this year, with slightly more rounded corners after years of sporting a decidedly squared-off look. All three models will run on a customized Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset. The new processors were designed to double down on the AI skills Samsung introduced last year.

The processors — which Samsung is calling the most powerful ever used in a Galaxy device — will allow more on-device handling of the AI functions inherent in the latest One UI 7 operating system. Getting at Google's Gemini is easier, too, with a side button that triggers the assistant. Other AI promises include a faster and more contextual Circle to Search function and a context-aware OS that makes it easier to switch between apps for follow up actions — such as adding an event detailed in a picture to your calendar.

The next generation of Samsung's AI-powered ProVisual Engine will help with mobile photography, enabling clearer low-light imaging, enhanced zoomed image quality and better color optimization. As for the cameras, those largely stay the same, except for a 50MP ultra wide lens on the S25 Ultra, up from a 12MP UW camera last year.

Other changes to note include batteries with at least 50 percent recycled cobalt and more recycled materials in the frames and interior components. Every new S-series model will also get a promised seven years of OS and security updates.

Pre-orders are open now and the phones will be widely available Friday, February 7. You can check out our comparison between the three models and we already have hands-on impressions with the Ultra model as well as the S25 and S25+. Our full reviews are coming soon.

Sam Rutherford for Engadget Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 1300 The new Galaxy S25 Ultra starts at $1,300 for 256GB of storage. It's also available with 512GB and 1TB. All configurations come with 12GB of RAM. Color options include Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Whitesilver, Titanium Gray, and Titanium Black. If you buy direct from Samsung, you can also choose from three exclusive colors: Titanium Pinkgold, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Jadegreen. The Galaxy S25 Ultra has a 6.9-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. That's up from a 6.8-inch screen on the S24 Ultra. The screen is covered in an enhanced Corning Gorilla Armor 2 — a first-of-its kind glass-ceramic with an anti-reflective surface treatment for both anti-scratch and glare reduction. The phone has a IP68 water- and dust-resistance rating (meaning it can survive a dunk in fresh water for up to 30 minutes). The rear cameras feature a 200MP wide, 50MP ultra wide and two telephoto lenses, one 10MP and one 50MP. Last year's Ultra had a similar camera lineup, save for the ultra wide which only gathered 12MP. Up front is a wide, 12MP selfie cam. The battery capacity is listed at 5,000mAh, which is the largest capacity of the S25 family and the same as the previous S24 Ultra. At 218 grams, the phone is also a full 15 grams lighter than last year and 0.4mm thinner at 8.2mm. Connectivity stats include Wi-Fi 7, 5G, and Ultra Wideband. Of the S-series phones, only the Ultra model comes with the included S Pen, which lives in the integrated pen slot. For the exclusive colors, you'll need to order directly from Samsung, which is currently offering enhanced trade-in credit on pre-orders as well as free storage upgrades. But, as it often does, Amazon is trying to lure you into buying from its site by offering a free gift card with pre-orders. Right now, a $200 Amazon gift card will ship along with the S25 Ultra. Best Buy currently has a similar gift card offer. See at Samsung

Sam Rutherford for Engadget Samsung Galaxy S25+ 1000 The Galaxy S25+ starts at $1,000 with 256GB of storage. You can also get it configured with 512GB and both come with 128GB of RAM. Available colors include Navy, Icyblue, Mint, and Silver Shadow. If you buy directly from Samsung.com, you can also snag it in colors with smushed-together names like Blueblack, Coralred and Pinkgold. The QHD+ AMOLED display has a 120Hz refresh rate and measures the same 6.7 inches as last year. Protecting the screen is Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and the phone overall has an IP68 water- and dust-resistance rating (which allows for a 30-minute dip in fresh water without killing your $1k phone). The rear cameras include a 50MP wide, 12MP ultra wide and a 10MP telephoto lens, and there's a 12MP selfie cam in front. Those are the same lenses we saw last year, but the AI-enable photo advancements may help squeeze more out of the same sensors. The battery capacity is listed at 4,900mAh, which is just 100mAH shy of the Ultra's capacity and matches lasts year's Plus model. This year, the Plus weighs in at 190 grams and measures 7.3mm thick. That's around 7 grams lighter and 0.3mm thinner. Connectivity stats include Wi-Fi 7, 5G, and Ultra Wideband. Buying direct from Samsung is the only way to get the exclusive colors, and the site is currently offering free storage upgrades, enhanced trade-in credits and other store credits. You can also pre-order from Amazon and get a free gift $100 Amazon gift card once the phone ships. Best Buy is running a similar gift card deal. See at Samsung