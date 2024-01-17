Sam Rutherford
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: All the latest news and updates
The event marks the launch of the the company's flagship Galaxy S24 family.
Coming in hot off the heels of CES, Samsung's first Unpacked event of 2024 is expected to usher in a new family of Galaxy phones alongside a major investment into AI. This includes three versions of the S24 sporting a new chip, improved cameras and more. And while we aren't betting on seeing big additions to its earbud or tablet lines, Samsung often has a surprise or two planned for major launches like this. So join us at 12PM ET when our liveblog kicks off and stay tuned throughout the event which starts at 1PM for more news and updates.
