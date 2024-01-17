Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: All the latest news and updates

The event marks the launch of the the company's flagship Galaxy S24 family.

Sam Rutherford · Cherlynn Low
Coming in hot off the heels of CES, Samsung's first Unpacked event of 2024 is expected to usher in a new family of Galaxy phones alongside a major investment into AI. This includes three versions of the S24 sporting a new chip, improved cameras and more. And while we aren't betting on seeing big additions to its earbud or tablet lines, Samsung often has a surprise or two planned for major launches like this. So join us at 12PM ET when our liveblog kicks off and stay tuned throughout the event which starts at 1PM for more news and updates.

  • Sam Rutherford

    Ok, we're just over 15 minutes out. Samsung's livestream is running through some teaser footage, so now is probably a good time to grab a drink before things kick off for real.

  • Cherlynn Low

    I'm also curious to see what Samsung might be able to achieve in terms of size. Even though the Oura is impressively small, I've heard complaints that it still feels bulky for a ring.

  • Sam Rutherford

    Aside from a potential ring, I'm curious about the S24's AI performance.

    We're expecting the S24 to be based on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip instead of custom silicon like Google's Tensor processors.

    Qualcomm has been talking a big game about upping the NPUs in its chip, which means the S24 will be one of the first devices that we can use to test out those claims.

  • Cherlynn Low

    I think if Samsung simply does away with the subscription pricing that Oura has, that alone would be a huge sell for me (and some of my friends).

  • Sam Rutherford

    Ok, so let me ask you, is copying Oura good enough for a Galaxy Ring? Are there any specific features you think Samsung needs to include besides obvious stuff like HR and sleep tracking

  • Cherlynn Low

    Sam has been busy blogging! I am here, hot water bottle in hand (not a Stanley don't worry) and ready to furiously type about what Samsung is unveiling today. And yes, I have a spare finger if Samsung wants to put a ring on it.

  • Sam Rutherford

    The idea makes sense, especially for anyone who isn't big on wearing a smartwatch. But there are already major competitors in this space like Oura.

  • Sam Rutherford

    Currently, things are pointing towards a Galaxy Ring of some sort, which has been rumored to be on its way for more than a year.

  • Sam Rutherford

    Even the Galaxy Buds got updated within the last six months, so not that either.

  • Sam Rutherford

    Another thing to consider is what other devices we might see.

    Samsung just updated the Tab S line last fall, so it's probably too early for something on that front.

    Same goes for the Z Fold/Z Flip families. So what else is there?

  • Sam Rutherford

    That means the big question is how powerful will Samsung's AI tools be at launch? And can Samsung actually compete with Google and all the fancy software on the Pixel 8?

  • Sam Rutherford

    We've already seen Google lean hard into AI, but that's sort of expected from the company that has been pushing digital assistants for the past decade.

  • Sam Rutherford

    But it's important to note that Samsung has been pretty vocal about an assortment of AI features in various teasers leading up to Unpacked, so it'll be interesting to see how those will be integrated into the S24 family.

  • Sam Rutherford

    The big reveal is going to be centered on the new S24 line, which we've seen hints and rumors about since last year.

  • Sam Rutherford

    The event officially starts in an hour at 1PM ET/10 AM PT, so until then, stick around for some thoughts and predictions about what Samsung might have in store.

  • Sam Rutherford

    Hey y'all. I still can't believe Samsung scheduled one of these so soon after CES, but here we are.

    We're going to be dropping in news and updates from Samsung's first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2024, and if you want to watch along with us, Samsung will be streaming things live on YouTube here.