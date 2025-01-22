Samsung Unpacked 2025: Live updates on the Galaxy 25 launch, Galaxy AI and more

Update, 2:35PM ET: The Galaxy Unpacked event has ended, and we're still compiling our coverage. Roll back the liveblog below, or jump to these stories:

Original intro and full liveblog transcript follows.

The start of Samsung's Samsung Unpacked event is imminent, and you've come to the right place to follow all of the action live. As phone enthusiasts know, the Galaxy S series is usually the first major Android flagship phone launched each year, and it typically sets the benchmark for devices we see over the next few quarters. Samsung is expected to officially unveil the Galaxy S25 lineup at its Unpacked event in San Jose today, and we're anticipating the usual trio of models. I'm going to make a wild guess and say they're going to be called the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra. The Samsung Unpacked event kicks off at 1PM ET (10AM PT) today, but yours truly and senior writer Sam Rutherford have already started counting down to the keynote in the liveblog embedded below. Looking for video? We also have the Samsung Unpacked livestream teed up for you. Feel free to follow along on our social media channels (the handle is usually @engadget or @engadget.bsky.social) and send any questions or comments there. We can't wait to talk to you all.