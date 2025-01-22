Samsung teased a very slim phone called the Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung is making a thin version of the Galaxy S25. The Galaxy S25 Edge was teased at the end of the company's Unpacked event, and it does appear to be meaningfully thinner than the other phones Samsung launched today.

There's very little to go off of in Samsung's tease. Voiceover describe the phone as "a culmination of our most innovative technology" and hypes up the device's apparent sleekness. Scrub through Samsung's livestream and you'll see components like a vapor chamber, cameras and metallic frames, but only the barest glimpse of the Galaxy S25 Edge's actual silhouette. At Samsung's live event in Korea, the new phone was actually on display. You can get a look at it in the embed below.

Samsung didn't share any more details about when the Galaxy S25 Edge will come out at its event, but Bloomberg reports that the phone will launch "in the US and other markets by the middle of the year." The device will also "use some of the same technologies as the new Ultra model," just in a slimmer package. "Samsung hasn't settled on a price," Bloomberg writes, "but acknowledged it will be cheaper than the $1,299-and-up Ultra."

The company won't be the only one trying to woo customers with thinness in 2025. Apple is also reportedly introducing the iPhone 17 "Air" later this year.