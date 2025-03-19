Here's how the Pixel 9a compares to the competition

After a mountain of leaks, Google has finally announced the Pixel 9a. There's a good chance you clicked on this article to find out how the 9a compares to its predecessor. The good news is you came to the right place. Even better, it's a favorable comparison.

Pixel 9a vs Pixel 8a

For starters, the Pixel 9a features a new design. Instead of borrowing the design language of Google's more expensive devices, the new phone has its own identity. Gone is the divisive camera bar that has defined recent Pixel phones. Instead, the main camera module is nearly flush with the rear of the phone. Additionally, the new handset offers slightly better ingress protection. It's IP68-certified against water and dust, up from IP67 on the 8a. The Pixel 9a will also be available two lovely new colors: Iris and Peony. Sadly, Google won't offer an Aloe colorway this time around, at least not at release.

Outside of those changes, the 9a sports a larger 6.3 display. Like with the 8a, Google has gone with a FHD panel, meaning the 9a's screen is slightly less dense due to it being a bit larger overall. However, it's the better display. The 9a's pOLED panel is capable of reaching a peak brightness of 2,700 nits, up from 2,000 nits on the 8a. It's also HDR10+ certified, with a 120Hz refresh rate. That additional brightness will make it easier to see the 9a's screen in bright sunlight.

Internally, the 9a features Google's latest Tensor G4 SoC, paired once again with 8GB of RAM. Google has also outfitted the 9a with a larger 5,100mAh battery, up from 4,492mAh on the 8a. Just as importantly, the 9a is capable of charging at a faster 23W. That's still slow compared to a device like the Nothing 3a Pro, which is compatible with 50W power adapters, but an improvement over the 8a's glacial 18W. Oh, and if you were hoping for Qi2 support, I'm sorry to say the 9a is limited to charging at 7.5W wirelessly.

As for cameras, Google hasn't changed its winning formula. The 9a features a 48MP main camera with f/1.7 lens and optical image stabilization (OIS). On paper, that might seem like a downgrade from the 8a's 64MP main sensor, but they both feature a 0.8µm pixel pitch, meaning they're capable of capturing the same amount of light, and it appears Google sourced a newer sensor for the 9a. Otherwise, the Pixel 9a appears to feature the same ultrawide and selfie cameras as its predecessor. As always, when you buy a Pixel phone, you're buying it for Google's computational photography features, and you get all the usual standouts like Night Sight, Best Take and more.

Pixel 9a vs iPhone 16e and Nothing 3a Pro

The iPhone 16e continues to confound since its announcement in February. At $599, it's a full $100 more expensive than the Pixel 9a, and comparing the two based on hardware alone, Google's new midrange phone is the better deal. You get a significantly bigger battery, a 120Hz display and an entire extra camera. Of course, whether you should buy the 9a over the 16e will entirely depend on your preference for Android over iOS. If you like prefer Apple's software, the Pixel 9a won't do it for you.

The more interesting comparison is between the 9a and Nothing's new Phone 3a Pro. For $40 less, you get an even bigger screen, a more original design and, most notably, a periscope camera that offers 3x optical zoom. A great telephoto is really hard to find at this price range, so the 3a Pro might be worth considering for that reason alone. The tradeoff is Google's software support is unmatched, and 3a Pro comes with a limited warranty in the US.