How to pre-order the new Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold

There’s a new foldable phone, too. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold, as it’s called, has a taller, thinner and lighter design than last year's squatter Pixel Fold. The inner 120Hz OLED panel now measures 8 inches, up from 7.6 inches, while the outer display checks in at 6.3 inches instead of 5.8 inches. (The latter makes the device looks more like a standard Pixel 9 when it's folded up.) Both screens can reach up to 2,700 nits of peak brightness, which is a significant increase across the board. Google says the phone can lay fully flat when unfolded, with a stainless steel hinge and matte glass back. Durability is always the question with foldables, and only time will tell how this redesign holds up; for what it’s worth, we’ve found our Pixel Fold unit to be sufficiently sturdy. The camera bump on the back has been redesigned as well — it’s not as elongated as the one on the other Pixel 9s, but it’s still pronounced.

On the inside, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold uses the same Tensor G4 chip and 16GB of RAM as the other new Pro-series devices. Battery life is still rated at “24+ hours,” though the actual battery capacity is marginally smaller than it was with the last Fold.

The rear triple-camera system doesn’t look drastically different from last year's model on paper: There’s a 48MP main camera, a 10.8MP telephoto shooter and a 10.5MP ultrawide camera that’s a little less sharp than before but has a slightly wider FOV. That isn’t the worst thing given the last Fold's general photo quality, but the setup here looks to be a step down from the ones on the other Pixel 9 Pros, particularly when it comes to the telephoto and ultrawide modules. Both the front and inner cameras have been slightly bumped to 10MP, though again the selfie cams on the non-foldables should be better. You still get Google’s suite of “pro” camera controls, however. And like its siblings, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will receive seven years of software updates and satellite SOS calling support. The bundled Google One AI Premium offer noted above also applies here.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold costs $1,799 for a 256GB unit, which is the same price as the last Pixel Fold but leaves the phone in a higher-priced niche than the standard Pixel 9s. A 512GB model is also available for $1,919. The device is up for pre-order now at Google’s online store and Best Buy in either an Obsidian or Porcelain finish. Shipping will begin on September 4. Similar to the offers above, Google will give you $350 in online store credit if you order through September 7, or you can get a $350 Best Buy gift card if you'd rather shop there.