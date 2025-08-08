How to watch Made by Google Pixel 10 launch event live today

Yes, September is all about iPhone, but Google is taking center stage today with its hotly anticipated Pixel hardware event. Thanks to a parade of leaks, we think we know mostly what to expect today — Pixel 10 phones, along with new watches and earbuds — but we'll know for sure later today. That's because the event kicks off at 1PM ET.

If you want to be the first to hear the official scoop, you can tune into the Made by Google YouTube channel (or right here!) to catch Google's event, which will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon and also include other celebrities like Stephen Curry, Lando Norris and the Jonas Brothers — get ready for some potentially awkward cue card readings! And open a second window to follow our Pixel event liveblog for real-time analysis.

What's on tap? You can expect a more power-efficient Tensor G5 processor in all the new Pixel 10 phones. (That could help power new Gemini AI features, too.) The base-level Pixel 10 should get a big camera upgrade: a 5x telephoto lens. Before this generation, you had to splurge on a Pro or Fold model to get optical zoom. Cameras will be higher-res across the board, too.

In other areas, Qi2 magnetic charging is expected to come to the new Pixels. Expect a new accessory ecosystem, a la Apple's MagSafe, dubbed "Pixelsnap." We'll also likely see the Pixel Watch 4 with a larger battery and smaller bezels. And the Pixel Buds 2a could bring refinements to the company's budget earbuds.

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

Engadget's Pixel 10 leak roundup will give you a much more detailed dive into the rumors. You can head back here on August 20 at 1PM ET to watch live.