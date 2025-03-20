Huawei reveals a wide-ass 16:10 foldable with a DeepSeek-powered AI assistant

The Pura X is the first Huawei handset that doesn't have a lick of Android.

By Kris Holt
SHANGHAI, CHINA - MARCH 20: Huawei Pura X smartphones, the first mobile device equipped with HarmonyOS 5, are on display at a Huawei flagship store on March 20, 2025 in Shanghai, China. It is currently up for pre-booking in China with delivery of the phone set to begin on March 21. (Photo by Long Wei/VCG via Getty Images) VCG via Getty Images

Because of sanctions that will prevent Huawei's latest foldable from going on sale in the US, many folks who are interested in the handset will never lay eyes on it in person. Still, you might want to get a load of this oddity.

The Pura X should maybe have a "wide load" warning that pops up on the back once it's opened up. Per CNBC, the 6.3-inch display has a 16:10 aspect ratio. That means it's wider and more tablet-like than most other phones. It's not quite as unusual as Huawei's (admittedly cool-looking) tri-fold Mate XT, but it's still funky. Close the hinge and the Pura X folds into a square that has a 3.5-inch display and brings the rear camera array to the front.

The handset, which starts at 7,499 Chinese yuan (about $1,037), stands out for other reasons. The Pura X is the first Huawei phone that doesn't have a lick of Android. It runs on a version of HarmonyOS that the brand revealed back in November. It also features Xiaoyi, an in-house AI assistant that uses DeepSeek's tech to bolster Huawei's own Pangu model.

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