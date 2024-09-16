iOS 18 is now available

As of now, iOS 18 is here. You can download and install it if your device is compatible, but it already comes with all iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus and iPhone 16 Pro models that will be available on September 20. Those with eligible devices can update them by going to Settings > General > About > Software Update and starting the download and installation processes.

To see if your device is eligible, we have a list of iPhone models that can support iOS 18. Check it out and see if yours will work.

Some of the “hidden” features our editor Cherlynn spotted include Apple Maps upgrades, Calendar integration with Reminders and expanded Tapback options in Messages, letting you see who reacted with which emoji. Safari is getting a “Highlights” function, which generates a summary of web pages you’re on via machine learning. Our UK bureau chief Mat Smith also tried out some early iOS 18 features in July, and his main takeaway was that Apple Intelligence is the real star. Unfortunately, Apple Intelligence isn’t out today but will be available in October.

Besides iOS 18, iPadOS 18, visionOS 2 and watchOS 11 are also coming to their respective devices today. Make sure to check if your devices are eligible for the update and that they have enough space. You may have to free up a few gigabytes of storage first.