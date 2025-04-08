Motorola is updating the Moto G Stylus to make it more durable

Motorola isn't radically reinventing the Moto G Stylus for 2025, but it is improving the midrange smartphone where it matters. And when the other stylus-friendly smartphone is the $1,300 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, that might be all it needs.

The Moto G Stylus has a 6.7-inch Super HD pOLED display with an 120Hz refresh rate and a max brightness of 3000 nits. Like the previous Moto G Stylus, this year's model also has a 5,000mAh battery that Motorola says should offer 40 hours on a single charge. That's paired with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip, 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage — a good step-up from the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 in the last Moto G Stylus.

Motorola

Other than the updated internals, the Moto G Stylus is also much safer around water and dust. The phone has IP68 water protection and MIL-STD-810H certification, which means its covered when it comes to dust and rain, but can also survive falls from "nearly 1.5 meters and total submersion in nearly 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes," according to Motorola.

Motorola's main improvement to the namesake of the Moto G Stylus is to make it more responsive. The new stylus is "6.4x" more responsive than the previous generation, and can also be used for new Android features like Circle to Search and Motorola's "Sketch to Image," which can turn scribbles into detailed images with AI.

Motorola

Despite all of those changes, the Moto G Stylus doesn't look all that different the new Moto G and Moto G Power Motorola announced in January, with a textured, faux-leather back in either a blue-green or a bright blue, and a raised plateau for its camera system. The selfie camera on the front of the Moto G Stylus is 32MP, and the rear cameras include a 50MP wide with optical image stabilization, a 13MP ultrawide / macro and a "3-in-1 light sensor."

The Moto G Stylus will launch on April 17, unlocked, for $399.99 at Amazon, Best Buy and Motorola's website. The phone will also be available in the coming months through Metro by T-Mobile, Visible, Total Wireless, Straight Talk, AT&T, Cricket, Spectrum Mobile, Consumer Cellular, UScellular, Xfinity Mobile, Google Fiber Wireless, Optimum Mobile and Boost Mobile.