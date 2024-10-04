Samsung confirms a software update wreaked havoc on older Galaxy smartphones

Samsung has confirmed that an update to its SmartThings app caused major issues for older Samsung Galaxy smartphones. 9to5Google first reported that the update, which rolled out from Samsung over the past few days, bricked devices from the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 series of phones. The publication also found some users reporting the same issue with Galaxy M51 and A90 models. After downloading the update, the devices reportedly got stuck in a bootloop and never fully turn back on.

Impacted devices can perform a factory reset to recover functionality, but that's not a perfect fix. It should make the phone usable, but any data that hasn't already been backed up will be lost.

In a statement sent to Engadget Friday, a spokesperson confirmed the issue: "We are aware that a limited number of Galaxy smartphones running on Android 12 are rebooting continuously during an update to the latest version of the SmartThings app," the spokesperson told Engadget. "Upon discovery, we immediately suspended the update and are working to resolve the issue. Affected customers can contact the Samsung Contact Center to receive support for their devices.”

Software support for older models can become an issue for any hardware manufacturer. The Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ are five years old now, which is an age where companies may stop providing regular updates.

Update, October 4, 1:10PM ET: This story was updated after publish with confirmation and a fuller description of the issue from Samsung.