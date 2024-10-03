Samsung's latest software update may be bricking older phones

If you have an older Samsung Galaxy smartphone, you may want to hold off on the latest software update. 9to5Google reported that the update that has been rolling out from Samsung over the past few days is bricking devices from the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 series of phones. The publication also found some users reporting the same issue with Galaxy M51 and A90 models. After downloading the update, the devices get stuck in a bootloop and never fully turn back on.

Impacted devices can perform a factory reset to recover functionality, but that's not a perfect fix. It should make the phone usable, but any data that hasn't already been backed up will be lost. If you own an older Galaxy smartphone and haven't yet downloaded the latest update, you may want to disable automatic updates until Samsung shares more information about this issue.

Software support for older models can become an issue for any hardware manufacturer. The Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ are five years old now, which is an age where companies may stop providing regular updates.

We've reached out to Samsung for a comment and will update this post with any additional information.