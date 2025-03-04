The latest Android update includes live scam message detection

Google has just announced the four latest features of its Android 15 operating system.

First up, Google Messages now uses AI to detect scam messages in real time. Scam Detection will notify you if it detects suspicious writing patterns from the messages you're receiving and will give you the option to report and/or block the conversation. For the privacy-minded, Scam Detection runs locally on your device, keeping your messages safe from prying eyes.

Find My Device can now let you share your location live with your friends, and you can see each other on a map while trying to meet up. It's a handy feature for those who want to watch their loved ones, ensuring they end up where they should be. This feature was already part of Google Maps (and Apple's own Find My app) but is now rolled into Find My Device.

New games are coming to Android Auto, including Candy Crush Soda Saga, Angry Birds 2, and Beach Buggy Racing. After downloading them to your phone, you can play them in your car while parked. The Chrome app for Android will also now track price comparisons for products and potentially send you alerts when an item is on sale.

You can click here to learn more about the latest Android updates. Pixel smartphone owners can also check out the newest features exclusive to these devices.