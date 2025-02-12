With the Galaxy S25, Samsung finally nailed a truly repairable battery

Samsung is making a play to, well, repair its repairability image. The new Galaxy S25 UItra offers a slew of helpful features, including an accessible, easy to remove battery. Instead of Samsung's adhesives of the past, the S25 Ultra's battery can just pop right out, iFixit reports.

This time around Samsung has included four sticky tabs that wrap around the battery. All you need to do is lift up these tabs and the battery comes out in a matter of seconds. This shift aligns with Europe's right-to-repair laws, which push companies to make repairs more accessible for device owners.

iFixit

We gave the Galaxy 25 Ultra an 89 in our review, thanks to its nearly 30 hours of battery life, anti-reflective Gorilla Armor 2 panels and slimmer bezels. It also offers a new 50MP ultra-wide sensor on its ultra-wide lens (rather than the previous 12MP) and an excellent screen.