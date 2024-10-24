The best tablets for 2024

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Tablets are the perfect middle ground between your phone and laptop, giving you the best of both worlds. Whether you want a lightweight device to binge your favorite shows, a larger screen for mobile gaming or a portable way to get some work done on the go, a tablet can do it all. They’re also great for keeping kids entertained, managing work tasks or sharing family moments through video calls. When a phone feels too small and lugging around a laptop is just too much, that’s where tablets fit into the mix.



For many, the Apple iPad is the go-to choice, and it’s easy to see why with its smooth performance and endless app options. But don’t worry if iOS isn’t your thing — there are plenty of Android alternatives out there, offering the same level of flexibility without locking you into Apple’s ecosystem. Plus, if you’re on a budget, there are more affordable options that still pack a punch. Whether you’re looking for a premium tablet for work, a kid-friendly device with parental controls or just a reliable everyday companion, we’ve got you covered with the best tablets you can get right now.

Table of contents

Which OS is right for me?

What size screen do I need?

Best tablets for 2024

How we test tablets

Other tablets we tested

Tablet FAQs

Tablet accessories

Which OS is right for me?

Before you even start looking at specific devices, consider how your new tablet will fit in with the gadgets you already own, and how you plan to use it. For example, if everyone in your house uses Macs and iPhones, it probably doesn’t make a lot of sense to buy an Android tablet, even if you’ve been tempted by the massive 14.6-inch screen on the new Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. This goes double for anyone with an extensive library of purchased videos and music that might be harder to access after switching platforms.

Another consideration is the kind of work you’ll be doing. That’s because while most modern tablets are adept at browsing websites or playing games, some operating systems like iPadOS and Windows 11 are better designed to support multitasking and productivity than Android or even Chrome OS. It’s a similar situation for software, because while most popular apps and games are available on both Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store, more specialized software may only have proper support on desktop platforms like Windows or macOS.

What size screen do I need?

Figuring out the best screen size for you will also be related to the kind of work (or play) you intend to do. Larger displays make it much easier to view two apps side by side, and big screens also deliver a more immersive movie viewing experience. But at the same time, the larger the tablet, the less likely you’re going to want to move it around. That means you’re not only going to want to take stock of your workspace (i.e., if you have a desk or instead plan to work from a couch or even your bed), you’re also going to want to think about how the device will fit into your everyday routine or commute (if you have one).

Best tablets for 2024

Apple Best tablet overall Apple iPad Pro (M4) Display: 11- or 13-inch 120Hz tandem OLED XDR touchscreen | CPU: Apple M4 | Storage: Up to 2TB | Battery life: Up to 10 hours | Camera: 12MP rear, 12MP front Read our full Apple iPad Pro (M4) review The Apple iPad Pro was already the best tablet money can buy, and that was before the company unveiled a slew of impressive updates in the 2024 model that made it one of the best iPads you can get, too. This redesigned premium tablet improves on its predecessor in a number of ways, most notably the new, incredible OLED display. It’s one of the nicest screens we’ve seen, not just on a tablet but on any device. It’s made of two OLED panels for increased brightness and contrast, and it looks great no matter what you’re doing with it. The M4 chip, meanwhile, means this tablet will be extremely powerful for years to come. And Apple made the iPad Pro noticeably thinner and lighter than before — it’s a little shocking just how compact it feels now. Finally, the front camera is now on the landscape edge, which makes it work a lot better for video calls. The main downside with the iPad Pro remains its price, and these new models are more expensive than ever. The 11-inch starts at $999, while the 13-inch costs a whopping $1,299. That’s before you add in accessories like the Magic Keyboard (starting at $299) and Apple Pencil Pro ($129). Apple did update those accessories this year, though: The new Magic Keyboard is thinner and lighter than before, and it also has aluminum palm rests, a larger, haptic trackpad and a much-needed row of function keys. Meanwhile, the Apple Pencil Pro includes a new squeeze gesture for quick access to menus while note-taking, as well as haptic feedback, gyroscopes that allow you to spin the pencil and support for the Find My network. If you like the looks of the iPad Pro but want to save some cash, the refreshed Apple iPad Air is a solid option. It now comes in two sizes, 11 and 13 inches, just like the Pro. The screen isn’t nearly as advanced, but it’s still solid enough for most people. The same can be said for the M2, which is still extremely powerful. It uses the older Magic Keyboard, but it does support the new Apple Pencil Pro. And it starts at only $599 for the 11-inch model and $799 for the 13-inch. Apple’s tablets come in all shapes, sizes and prices, so you’re bound to find one that works for you. — Nathan Ingraham, Deputy Editor, News Pros Possibly the best screen I’ve ever seen

M4 chip is extremely powerful

Thinner and lighter than before, making it easier to hold

Front camera is now on the landscape edge

Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil Pro include significant new features Cons Prohibitively expensive

Not backwards compatible with old accessories, and new ones are still pricey $970 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $999 at Staples$999 at Target

Photo by Nathan Ingraham / Engadget Best Android tablet Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Display: 11-inch LCD, 12.4-inch or 14.6-inch Super AMOLED | CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 | Storage: Up to 1TB (depending on model) | Battery life: Up to 9 hours | Camera: S9: 13MP rear, 12MP ultrawide front / S9+: 13MP + 8MP ultrawide rear, 12MP ultrawide front / S9 Ultra: 13MP + 8MP ultrawide rear, 12MP + 12MP ultrawide front Read our full Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra review If you’re looking for a versatile Samsung tablet, the Galaxy Tab S9 offers three screen sizes: 11, 12.4 and 14.6 inches. We only reviewed the 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, but all three tablets have identical specs other than screen size and a few slight differences in the camera array. While the S9 Ultra is a bit too big to be comfortable using in your hands for very long, the 11- and 12.4-inch models are your best choice for an Android tablet out there, with outstanding screens and an included S Pen stylus for note-taking and sketching that’s extremely responsive. Samsung bumped up both the RAM and processor this year on the Galaxy Tab S9 series. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip is more than powerful enough for everything I wanted to do, and the 12GB of RAM is a big bump over the 8GB on last year’s tablets. These tablets are even rated IP68 for water and dust resistance – so if you want to take your S9 in the bath and watch a movie, you don’t have to worry about destroying it if it slips into the tub. Add in a solid accessory ecosystem with multiple different keyboard covers plus the Dex multitasking mode and the S9 can be a powerful productivity tool, too. Truly great Android tablets are few and far between, and Google stepped back into the ring with its own Pixel Tablet. While it’s not compelling enough as a tablet to knock the Galaxy Tab S9 out of our top spot, it could be an intriguing option for those that want a device that can be used as both a tablet and a smart display. Admittedly, it shines as the latter, which makes it a good thing that Google includes the base in the $500 price. There’s also an $80 case you can get for the Pixel Tablet, which adds a very useful kickstand that you can use whenever you don’t want to dock the device but still want to prop it up. $800 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $920 at Staples

Photo by Devindra Hardawar / Engadget Best Windows tablet Microsoft Surface Pro Copilot+ Display: 13-inch OLED touchscreen | CPU: Snapdragon X Plus/X Elite | Storage: Up to 1TB | Battery life: Up to 14 hours | Camera: Quad HD front-facing Surface Studio Camera, 10MP rear camera Read our full Microsoft Surface Pro Copilot+ review The Surface Pro is everything we’ve wanted the Surface tablet line to be for years. It’s incredibly fast and efficient, thanks to Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon X Elite and Plus chips. Its neural processing unit (NPU) also enables potentially powerful AI features, though the current crop won’t be useful to everyone. We’re also still waiting to see Microsoft’s controversial Recall feature in action, which has been delayed to address its many security concerns. The new OLED screen option looks wonderful: It makes colors pop off the screen and also ensures inky dark black levels. Coupled together with surprisingly powerful speakers, the Surface Pro is a solid option for watching video on the go. When it’s paired together with the new Surface Pro Flex keyboard ($350), you can type and mouse around the Surface completely wirelessly, which opens up entirely new ways of using it. As long as there’s a small table nearby, or somewhere to prop up the tablet, you can work with just a thin and light keyboard on your lap. It’s also nice to see Microsoft pack in 16GB of RAM with the base Surface Pro model. While we’d still like to see the company bundle in a keyboard and refine its kickstand, the Surface Pro remains one of the most innovative PCs available today. — Devindra Hardawar, Senior Reporter Pros Snapdragon X Elite and Plus chips are wonderfully fast

Solid battery life

Excellent OLED screen option

NPU allows for powerful AI features

Flex keyboard makes it more versatile

Solid AI features Cons All keyboards sold separately

Still hard to use in your lap

Gets expensive quickly $999 at Microsoft

Will Lipman Photography for Engadget Best tablet for kids Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Display: 10.1-inch 1080p display | CPU: 2.0 GHz octa-core processor | Storage: 32GB, 64Gb (expandable up to 1TB) | Battery life: Up to 12 hours | Camera: 2MP front camera, 5MP rear camera If you’re in the market for a new tablet for your child, the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is the easy pick, especially for first time users. Amazon Fire tablets are pretty user-friendly, and the HD 10 Kids Pro is no different. Starting at $200, it's the cheapest tablet on this list, and unlike more adult-oriented fare, it comes with an included “kid-proof” case and a two-year warranty. Amazon says if your kid breaks the tablet, the company will replace it for free. Other useful add-ins include a free one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which unlocks more than 20,000 games, books and apps designed for children. There’s also a handy dashboard for parents that allows you to set time limits, content filters and educational goals. And even though its 3GB of RAM and 32GB of base storage aren’t much, its 1080p display is plenty sharp and it has a microSD card slot for expandable storage. And if you want a slightly smaller and more affordable option, there’s the $140 Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro too. $200 at Amazon

How we test tablets

When evaluating different tablets, there are a few important things we look for above all else: solid performance, a good screen and long battery life. For performance, we run a handful of synthetic tests like Geekbench 6, while also performing a number of hands-on, real-world use cases such as editing photos and playing games. And with tablets often serving as hybrid devices, we also consider how easy it is to multitask and switch quickly between various apps. The more responsive a device feels, the better.

Because a tablet’s display is such a critical component, we also view a wide range of content to gauge things like brightness, color gamut and dynamic range. It’s important to take into account the difference between various panel types like OLED, which typically produce richer colors and excellent contrast but may not be as bright as a mini LED display. Recently, refresh rate has become an increasingly important spec as 90Hz and 120Hz screens can make scrolling smoother and graphics appear sharper in games.

We also consider a tablet’s design (including things like size, weight and water resistance), its connectivity (WiFi, Bluetooth, NFC, 5G, et cetera) and special features like stylus support or the ability to serve as a secondary display. That’s because, while tablets were often viewed as content consumption devices in the past, higher-end devices like the Surface Pro and iPad Pro are more than capable of replacing a laptop for a lot of people.

Finally, we test battery life by running our standard local video rundown test, which involves playing a single video on a loop from 100 percent until it runs out of juice. Ideally, a tablet should be able to last an entire working day, but longer runtimes are always welcome.

Other tablets we tested

Apple iPad mini

Apple updated the iPad mini for 2024 with some under-the-hood changes including a new processor and additional RAM to help support Apple Intelligence features. While the iPad mini is one of the best iPads you can buy, its small size makes it a bit niche. Only if you prefer your tablet be the size of an ereader should you consider this one.

Google Pixel Tablet

The Google Pixel Tablet excels as a smart display rather than a simple tablet. As the latter, it's unexciting, but when paired with its speaker/charging dock, it becomes much more useful. It could be a good option for those that already live within the Google ecosystem and use the Google Assistant often, or those who like the idea of a tablet that can be docked and used as a smart display as well.

OnePlus Pad

The solid OnePlus Pad is let down by Android because there aren't many Android apps designed to be used on a large display like this model's 11.6-inch panel. Otherwise, the hardware is well-designed, its companion stylus is comfortable to use and it has an excellent battery life.

Tablet FAQs

What is the best brand for tablets?

The best brand for tablets is really the brand you feel most comfortable with. We recommend taking stock of the gadgets you already have — do you live in the Apple ecosystem already? An iPad might be best for you then. Do you have a Samsung phone? If so, a Galaxy Tab will likely be the most convenient choice. There is no one "best brand" for tablets; you’ll find good options made by companies including Apple, Google, Samsung, Microsoft and Amazon.

Can a tablet replace a laptop?

It’s possible for a tablet to replace a laptop, but you’ll need a few accessories to truly make the experience as close as possible to that of a traditional notebook. A keyboard is a must, be it a keyboard case or a Bluetooth accessory that you keep with you. Some keyboard cases, like apple’s Magic Keyboard for the iPad, have a built-in trackpad, which will be more ergonomic than tapping on your tablet’s screen for input. Additionally, you could go one step further and use a wireless mouse that connects via Bluetooth to your tablet. If you’re primarily looking for a tablet to replace your laptop, consider buying a 2-in-1 laptop since those systems typically consist of high-powered tablets that are designed to work well with (and without) keyboards.

Tablet accessories

Finally, you’ll want to consider any add-ons or accessories you’re planning to use, which can range from detachable keyboards to things like external mics or a stylus. The good news is that many of the best tablets nowadays offer some kind of keyboard accessory, which allows the device to function more like a 2-in-1 instead of simply being a content consumption device. Some tablets also feature things like microSD card slots that support expandable storage, or optional 4G or 5G connectivity, which can be a real boon to frequent travelers. And if you’re planning to use the tablet mainly for work, you might want to grab a USB hub for connecting all your favorite peripherals so your devices don’t have to fight for the charger.

October 2024: We updated this list to include information on the new iPad mini 7.

June 2024: We updated our top picks to include the Microsoft Surface Pro Copilot+ edition.

Nathan Ingraham and Jeff Dunn contributed to this report.