The best tablets for 2026: Tested and reviewed by our experts

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Tablets are the perfect middle ground between your phone and laptop, giving you the best of both worlds. Whether you want a lightweight device to binge your favorite shows, a larger screen for mobile gaming or a portable way to get some work done on the go, a tablet can do it all. They're also great for keeping kids entertained, managing work tasks or sharing family moments through video calls. When a phone feels too small and lugging around a laptop is just too much, that's where tablets fit into the mix.

For many, the Apple iPad is the go-to choice, and it's easy to see why with its smooth performance and endless app options. But don't worry if iOS isn't your thing — there are plenty of Android alternatives out there, offering the same level of flexibility without locking you into Apple's ecosystem. Plus, if you're on a budget, there are more affordable options that still pack a punch. Whether you're looking for a premium tablet for work, a kid-friendly device with parental controls or just a reliable everyday companion, we've tested all of the big players (and many others) to find the best tablets worth your money right now.

Table of contents

Best tablets for 2026

Nathan Ingraham for Engadget 85 100 Expert Score Best iPad Apple iPad Pro M5 Screen size: 11- or 13-inch 120Hz tandem OLED XDR touchscreen | CPU: Apple M5 | Storage: Up to 2TB | Battery life: Up to 10 hours | Camera: 12MP rear, 12MP front Read our full Apple iPad Pro (M5) review In a lot of ways, the iPad Pro M5 is overkill for most. It has Apple's newest M5 chip and one of the best screens you can get — a Tandem OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, not to mention support for both touch and stylus input. It's also available in two sizes (11 and 13 inches), so you get some control over how portable you need it to be. If you really want a tablet that can replace a laptop, this is as good as it gets, particularly on this side of the Apple vs. Android/Windows divide. This generation of the iPad Pro is also shockingly thin and light, so it'll basically disappear into your bag without adding a ton of heft. Meanwhile, Apple's Magic Keyboard is sleeker than before while also featuring a larger trackpad and a very handy row of function keys. The only real downside is price, with the smaller, 11-inch model starting at $999, and the 13-inch model starting at $1,299. And that's before you factor in the cost of things like additional storage or accessories. But if you've got the cash and want a top-of-the-line tablet, it's hard to go wrong with the iPad Pro M5. Alternatively, if you appreciate what the iPad Pro can do but don't want to shell out quite that much money, the iPad Air is a more affordable option. We consider it to be the best iPad for most people. Its screen isn't as nice and it's not quite as svelte. But its M3 chip is more than enough power for most, and Apple improved its Magic Keyboard accessory recently. Critically, it also costs nearly half the price with the 11 and 13-inch models starting at $599 and $799, respectively. — Nathan Ingraham, Deputy Editor Pros M5 chip is a significant update for some GPU-powered tasks

M5 chip is a significant update for some GPU-powered tasks Possibly the best screen I've ever seen

Possibly the best screen I've ever seen Extremely thin and light

Extremely thin and light First iPad with fast charging

First iPad with fast charging iPadOS 26 is a major improvement Cons Prohibitively expensive

Prohibitively expensive Accessories like the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil Pro make it cost even more See at Amazon

Photo by Nathan Ingraham / Engadget 78 100 Expert Score Best Android tablet Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Screen size: 11-inch LCD, 12.4-inch or 14.6-inch Super AMOLED | CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 | Storage: Up to 1TB (depending on model) | Battery life: Up to 9 hours | Camera: S9: 13MP rear, 12MP ultrawide front / S9+: 13MP + 8MP ultrawide rear, 12MP ultrawide front / S9 Ultra: 13MP + 8MP ultrawide rear, 12MP + 12MP ultrawide front Read our full Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra review If you're looking for a versatile Samsung tablet, the Galaxy Tab S9 offers three screen sizes: 11, 12.4 and 14.6 inches. We only reviewed the 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, but all three tablets have identical specs other than screen size and a few slight differences in the camera array. While the S9 Ultra is a bit too big to be comfortable using in your hands for very long, the 11- and 12.4-inch models are your best choice for an Android tablet out there, with outstanding screens and an included S Pen stylus for note-taking and sketching that's extremely responsive. Samsung bumped up both the RAM and processor on the Galaxy Tab S9 series. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip is more than powerful enough for everything I wanted to do, and the 12GB of RAM is a big bump over the 8GB on the previous years' tablets. These tablets are even rated IP68 for water and dust resistance – so if you want to take your S9 in the bath and watch a movie, you don't have to worry about destroying it if it slips into the tub. Add in a solid accessory ecosystem with multiple different keyboard covers plus the Dex multitasking mode and the S9 can be a powerful productivity tool, too. Truly great Android tablets are few and far between, and Google stepped back into the ring with its own Pixel Tablet. While it's not compelling enough as a tablet to knock the Galaxy Tab S9 out of our top spot, it could be an intriguing option for those that want a device that can be used as both a tablet and a smart display. Admittedly, it shines as the latter, which makes it a good thing that Google includes the base in the $500 price. There's also an $80 case you can get for the Pixel Tablet, which adds a very useful kickstand that you can use whenever you don't want to dock the device but still want to prop it up. Pros Beautiful screen

Beautiful screen Great speakers

Great speakers Powerful hardware

Powerful hardware S Pen is extremely responsive

S Pen is extremely responsive Dex mode is a surprisingly powerful multitasking interface Cons Expensive

Expensive Too many Android apps aren't designed for a big screen See at Amazon

Photo by Devindra Hardawar / Engadget 87 100 Expert Score Best Windows tablet Microsoft Surface Pro Copilot+ $999 Screen size: 13-inch OLED touchscreen | CPU: Snapdragon X Plus/X Elite | Storage: Up to 1TB | Battery life: Up to 14 hours | Camera: Quad HD front-facing Surface Studio Camera, 10MP rear camera Read our full Microsoft Surface Pro Copilot+ review The Surface Pro is everything we've wanted the Surface tablet line to be for years. It's incredibly fast and efficient, thanks to Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X Elite and Plus chips. Its neural processing unit (NPU) also enables potentially powerful AI features, though the current crop won't be useful to everyone. We're also still waiting to see Microsoft's controversial Recall feature in action, which has been delayed to address its many security concerns. The new OLED screen option looks wonderful: It makes colors pop off the screen and also ensures inky dark black levels. Coupled together with surprisingly powerful speakers, the Surface Pro is a solid option for watching video on the go. When it's paired together with the new Surface Pro Flex keyboard ($350), you can type and mouse around the Surface completely wirelessly, which opens up entirely new ways of using it. As long as there's a small table nearby, or somewhere to prop up the tablet, you can work with just a thin and light keyboard on your lap. It's also nice to see Microsoft pack in 16GB of RAM with the base Surface Pro model. While we'd still like to see the company bundle in a keyboard and refine its kickstand, the Surface Pro remains one of the most innovative PCs available today. — Devindra Hardawar, Senior Reporter Pros Snapdragon X Elite and Plus chips are wonderfully fast

Snapdragon X Elite and Plus chips are wonderfully fast Solid battery life

Solid battery life Excellent OLED screen option

Excellent OLED screen option NPU allows for powerful AI features

NPU allows for powerful AI features Flex keyboard makes it more versatile

Flex keyboard makes it more versatile Solid AI features Cons All keyboards sold separately

All keyboards sold separately Still hard to use in your lap

Still hard to use in your lap Gets expensive quickly See at Microsoft

Apple 84 100 Expert Score Best value tablet Apple iPad (A16) Screen size: 11-inch, 2360 x 1640 LED | CPU: A16 | Storage: Up to 512GB | Battery life: Up to 10 hours | Camera: 12MP front, 12MP rear Read our full Apple iPad (A16) review If all you want is a tablet for streaming movies, playing the occasional game or doing light work every now and then, the entry-level iPad (A16) will be plenty. Its A16 chip isn't as powerful for editing high-res videos or running the most graphically intense games as the iPad Air, and it's less likely to receive every new iPadOS feature down the road. It already lacks Apple Intelligence and the Stage Manager multitasking mode today. But for kids and most casual iPad users, those really aren't huge losses. The A16 chip is plenty fast for most common iPad Things, while battery life remains solid at roughly 10 hours per charge. The aluminum frame is still wonderfully thin, light and sturdy, plus it's available in a bolder set of colors than the pricier iPads. We do wish the display was laminated, and the fact that it doesn't support the best Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard is annoying. But the $349 price tag helps paper over issues like those — this is your cheapest route into the iPad experience by far. —Jeff Dunn, Senior Reporter, Buying Advice Pros A16 chip is plenty fast for most things people do with iPads

A16 chip is plenty fast for most things people do with iPads Double the storage and 2GB more RAM than previous model for the same price

Double the storage and 2GB more RAM than previous model for the same price Build quality and battery life remain solid

Build quality and battery life remain solid iPadOS still has the best app library and richest feature set for tablets

iPadOS still has the best app library and richest feature set for tablets No Apple Intelligence Cons Display is due for some updates

Display is due for some updates Apple Pencil situation is still annoying

Apple Pencil situation is still annoying Magic Keyboard Folio is overpriced and not ideal on a lap

Magic Keyboard Folio is overpriced and not ideal on a lap iPads with M-series chips are probably more futureproof

iPads with M-series chips are probably more futureproof No Apple Intelligence See at Amazon

Will Lipman Photography for Engadget Best tablet for kids Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro $190 Screen size: 10.1-inch 1080p display | CPU: 2.0 GHz octa-core processor | Storage: 32GB, 64Gb (expandable up to 1TB) | Battery life: Up to 12 hours | Camera: 2MP front camera, 5MP rear camera If you're in the market for a new tablet for your child, the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is the easy pick, especially for first time users. Amazon Fire tablets are pretty user-friendly, and the HD 10 Kids Pro is no different. Starting at $200, it's the cheapest tablet on this list, and unlike more adult-oriented fare, it comes with an included "kid-proof" case and a two-year warranty. Amazon says if your kid breaks the tablet, the company will replace it for free. Other useful add-ins include a free one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which unlocks more than 20,000 games, books and apps designed for children. There's also a handy dashboard for parents that allows you to set time limits, content filters and educational goals. And even though its 3GB of RAM and 32GB of base storage aren't much, its 1080p display is plenty sharp and it has a microSD card slot for expandable storage. And if you want a slightly smaller and more affordable option, there's the $140 Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro too. See at Amazon

Important things to consider before buying a tablet

Before you start looking at specific devices, the number one thing you should do is figure out what you plan to use your new tablet for. That's because if all you need is something to keep a kid busy, buying a brand new Apple iPad Air or iPad Pro doesn't make a ton of sense. On the flip side, if you want to use a tablet for video editing or drawing, you'll need to take things like performance, versatility and stylus support more seriously — especially if you're considering using it as a laptop replacement.

You'll also want to think about stuff like how often you plan on traveling with the device and if it's more for productivity, or for less demanding stuff like web browsing or streaming shows. There's also an important trade-off to consider when it comes to battery life as well. Larger devices tend to have longer runtimes, though an increase in size may make it less portable.

How we test tablets

When evaluating different tablets, there are a few important things we look for above all else: solid performance, a good screen and long battery life. For performance, we run a handful of synthetic tests like Geekbench 6, while also performing a number of hands-on, real-world use cases such as editing photos and playing games. And with tablets often serving as hybrid devices, we also consider how easy it is to multitask and switch quickly between various apps. The more responsive a device feels, the better.

Because a tablet's display is such a critical component, we also view a wide range of content to gauge things like brightness, color gamut and dynamic range. It's important to take into account the difference between various panel types like OLED, which typically produce richer colors and excellent contrast but may not be as bright as a mini LED display. Recently, refresh rate has become an increasingly important spec as 90Hz and 120Hz screens can make scrolling smoother and graphics appear sharper in games.

We also consider a tablet's design (including things like size, weight and water resistance), its connectivity (WiFi, Bluetooth, NFC, 5G, et cetera) and special features like stylus support or the ability to serve as a secondary display. That's because, while tablets were often viewed as content consumption devices in the past, higher-end devices like the Surface Pro and iPad Pro are more than capable of replacing a laptop for a lot of people.

Finally, we test battery life by running our standard local video rundown test, which involves playing a single video on a loop from 100 percent until it runs out of juice. Ideally, a tablet should be able to last an entire working day, but longer runtimes are always welcome — especially for users relying on them for productivity, entertainment and storage options on the go.

Other tablets we tested

Apple iPad mini

Apple updated the iPad mini for 2024 with some under-the-hood changes including a new processor and additional RAM to help support Apple Intelligence features. While the iPad mini is one of the best iPads you can buy, its small size makes it a bit niche. Only if you prefer your tablet be the size of an ereader should you consider this one.

Google Pixel Tablet

The Google Pixel Tablet excels as a smart display rather than a simple tablet. As the latter, it's unexciting, but when paired with its speaker/charging dock, it becomes much more useful. It could be a good option for those that already live within the Google ecosystem and use the Google Assistant often, or those who like the idea of a tablet that can be docked and used as a smart display as well.

OnePlus Pad

The solid OnePlus Pad is let down by Android because there aren't many Android apps designed to be used on a large display like this model's 11.6-inch panel. Otherwise, the hardware is well-designed, its companion stylus is comfortable to use and it has an excellent battery life.

Tablet FAQs

What is the best brand for tablets?

The best brand for tablets is really the brand you feel most comfortable with. We recommend taking stock of the gadgets you already have — do you live in the Apple ecosystem already? An iPad might be best for you then. Do you have a Samsung phone? If so, a Galaxy Tab will likely be the most convenient choice. There is no one "best brand" for tablets; you'll find good options made by companies including Apple, Google, Samsung, Microsoft and Amazon.

Can a tablet replace a laptop?

It's possible for a tablet to replace a laptop, but you'll need a few accessories to truly make the experience as close as possible to that of a traditional notebook. A keyboard is a must, be it a keyboard case or a Bluetooth accessory that you keep with you. Some keyboard cases, like apple's Magic Keyboard for the iPad, have a built-in trackpad, which will be more ergonomic than tapping on your tablet's screen for input. Additionally, you could go one step further and use a wireless mouse that connects via Bluetooth to your tablet. If you're primarily looking for a tablet to replace your laptop, consider buying a 2-in-1 laptop since those systems typically consist of high-powered tablets that are designed to work well with (and without) keyboards.

What size screen do I need?

Figuring out the best screen size for you will also be related to the kind of work (or play) you intend to do. Larger screens make it much easier to view two apps side by side, and big screens also deliver a more immersive movie viewing experience — especially when paired with an OLED display or Liquid Retina display. But at the same time, the larger the tablet, the less likely you're going to want to move it around. That means you're not only going to want to take stock of your workspace (i.e., if you have a desk or instead plan to work from a couch or even your bed), but you're also going to want to think about how the device will fit into your everyday routine or commute (if you have one).

Tablet accessories

Finally, you'll want to consider any add-ons or accessories you're planning to use, which can range from detachable keyboards to things like external mics or a stylus. The good news is that many of the best tablets nowadays offer some kind of keyboard accessory, which allows the device to function more like a 2-in-1 instead of simply being a content consumption device. Some tablets also feature things like microSD card slots that support expandable storage, or optional 4G or 5G connectivity, which can be a real boon to frequent travelers. And if you're planning to use the tablet mainly for work, you might want to grab a USB hub for connecting all your favorite peripherals so your devices don't have to fight for the charger.

October 2025: Updated to add the newest iPad Pro.

July 2025: Updated to ensure our top picks and buying advice remain accurate.

May 2025: Updated to ensure our top picks and buying advice remain accurate.

March 2025: Updated to include the latest base iPad in our top picks,

February 2025: Updated to include clarification around our top picks and new buying advice.

October 2024: We updated this list to include information on the new iPad mini 7.

June 2024: We updated our top picks to include the Microsoft Surface Pro Copilot+ edition.