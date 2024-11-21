Black Friday deals include reMarkable 2 bundles for $89 off

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

If you’ve been eyeing the reMarkable 2 for a while, now is a great time to buy one. While the E Ink tablet itself isn’t on sale, reMarkable has discounted the two bundles it offers alongside the 2. Until the end of December 2, you can save $89 off the Type Folio and Book Folio bundles. Both include reMarkable’s Marker Plus stylus, which comes with an eraser feature not found on the regular Marker stylus. It’s also black instead of gray and four grams heavier. As for the two folios, the type one is the one to buy if you need a keyboard.

The reMarkable 2 is easily the best E Ink tablet you can buy right now. It’s the top pick in our E Ink tablet guide, and for good reason. It boasts a tremendous reading and writing experience, with a responsive, low-latency display that offers the closest pen-and-paper experience among the tablets Engadget tested.

The reMarkable 2 makes accessing your favorite books and files easy, too. It includes support for both PDFs and ePUBs, and you can link your Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive and Dropbox to make transferring those files a cinch. Each new reMarkable 2 tablet also comes with a complimentary one-year subscription to Remarkable Connect, which is great for transferring any notes you write to your other devices.

One of the few downsides of the ReMarkable 2 is how expensive it is to buy. Although reMarkable hasn’t directly discounted the tablet, a folio cover and Marker Plus stylus are accessories most people will probably want to buy anyway, so this Black Friday promotion still makes the device more accessible.

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.