Bookshop.org is now selling ebooks

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Independent book stores can now get a cut of the ebook market. Today, Bookshop.org announced the addition of ebooks to its website. As it does with physical books, the online retailer prompts shoppers to designate a local book store at checkout, then sends part of the purchase price to that store. Since it started selling physical volumes in 2020, Bookshop.org has funneled more than $35 million to indie booksellers.

During a recent chat, CEO Andy Hunter told me hundreds of stores have credited Bookshop.org with their ability to stay in business through the shutdowns caused by the pandemic. Now through the added ebook sales, those stores will have one more revenue stream — and shoppers will have another way to support neighborhood stores. "It's not a good business strategy to say, 'Come to us for your books, but when you need an ebook, go to Amazon'" he said.

The site will offer more than three million ebooks from every major publisher and the entire profit from the sale will go to the customer's chosen store. If a user doesn't designate a store, profits will partly channel into a pool for all participating bookstores and the rest will return to Bookshop.org. The company will also make money from publisher ads on its website. Because ebook prices are set by the publisher, titles will cost the same as they do from Amazon, Kobo, Google Books or elsewhere.

In addition to the new category, Bookshop.org is also introducing a new reader app for iOS and Android devices today. Through the app, readers can explore curated lists of books, search the ebook catalog, read previews and add books to their wishlist. You'll still need to head to Bookshop.org on a browser to make purchases — just as you do with other ebook sellers so they can avoid Apple and Google's steep in-app billing commissions. (Though, on tangental note, Bookshop.org's website now accepts Google and Apple Pay.)

Reading books on the app should feel familiar to anyone who's used a tablet or smartphone ereader app, offering highlights, annotations, type and font adjustments and text searches. In addition to swipeable pages, you can also set the text to a vertical endless scroll mode, an option I haven't seen in other ereader apps.

Bookshop.org

Probably the most intriguing feature is Quote Sharing. As I was talking with Hunter, he pointed out that when people share quotes from books on social media, it's often via a typed-out quote alongside a picture snapped of the physical page or the cover of the book. If you want to read that book, you're going to have to put in a little work to find it and buy it.

With Quote Sharing in the Bookshop.org app or browser reader, up to 300 characters of text can be highlighted and shared on Facebook, X, Threads, Bluesky or anywhere else you can share regular weblinks. The generated link creates a formatted post with the quote, along with the book cover image. Anyone who clicks the link will be taken to a webpage with the quote in context, above a button to buy the book. Hunter says the goal is to "make conversations around books feel like a native part of the social web."

As someone who is invested in ereaders, I asked whether Bookshop.org ebooks would be readable on Kindles or Kobos. Hunter told me his company is already working on compatibility with Kobo devices and has also been in talks with Amazon to potentially allow Kindles to display titles purchased from Bookshop.org. Integration with Kobo could come as early as this year; Amazon cooperation will likely take longer.

Another forthcoming feature allows indie booksellers to sell ebooks directly from the bookstore's own website using Bookshop.org's tech. That partnership won't be available at launch but should go live in spring of 2025.

Hunter told me a story from the initial investor phase from the print-only iteration of Bookshop.org. When potential investors learned he couldn't beat Amazon on price or speed, he was laughed out of the room. They assumed no one would be willing to pay more or wait longer for a book, no matter how worthy they thought independent bookstores might be.

Five-plus years later, not only were those investors proven wrong — the company's continued existence suggests at least some people can spare a few extra bucks and some patience to support bookstores — now with ebooks, Bookshop.org can indeed match Amazon on both price and speed, since even the largest e-retailer can't discount ebooks and delivery is instantaneous no matter where you buy from.