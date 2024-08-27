The retro Barbie flip phone arrives in October, only 15 months after the movie

HMD’s Barbie Phone, the novelty device for Y2K-nostalgic hot pink aficionados, finally has pricing and release info. The Mattel-sanctioned champion of tardy movie tie-ins launches in October — only 15 months after Greta Gerwig’s movie hit theaters! — for $129.

The handset is the creation of Human Mobile Devices (HMD), which currently owns the branding rights to Nokia phones. Rather than a smartphone replacement, the Barbie Phone is a retro-styled flip phone (positively Nokida-esque) with a T9 keyboard and no third-party apps in sight. The company pitches it as “the perfect tool to live your best life and take a vacation from your smartphone.”

You won’t find any social media apps, but the phone still makes calls and sends texts. When powering the handset up, you’ll be greeted by a “Hi Barbie” voice before you fire up Malibu Snake for a tribute to OG mobile gaming. Its keypad (in “Barbie pink,” of course) has hidden designs like palm trees, hearts and flamingos that light up in the dark. Because why the hell not?!

HMD

The Barbie Phone has a 5MP camera with a flash that “delivers authentic Y2K style images.” It ships with two alternate covers in addition to the standard one. The two plates include one honoring “the brightly colored swirls of the 1992’s iconic Totally Hair Barbie doll” and another with a shooting-heart design.

Also in the box is a pastel-beaded phone strap that you can adorn with charms like a tiny roller skate or a “Barbie doll-sized ice cream.” You’ll also get sparkly stick-on gems and retro vintage Barbie stickers (including flowers, flamingos and rainbows) to decorate the phone to your heart’s content. It even has a pink USB-C charger.

Naturally, the phone has a Barbie-themed user interface (described as “achingly easy to navigate”), themed wallpapers and app icons. Since HMD is branding the handset as a vacation from smartphone hell, it even includes a digital well-being app.

The Barbie Phone will be available on October 1 for $129. It will ship unlocked and ready to activate on AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon networks. You can pre-order it from HMD’s website beginning on September 23.