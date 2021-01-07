Mozilla bundles its VPN and email relay services for $7 per month

Mozilla's privacy services might be more compelling if you were previously on the fence. The company now offers its virtual private network (VPN) and Firefox Relay Premium together in a $7 per month bundle when you pay for an annual subscription. Given that the VPN normally costs $5 per month (on a similar yearly basis) by itself, this may be a solid choice if you want more than the fundamentals.

The VPN secures traffic for up to five devices, with servers in over 30 countries, no logging and perks like "multi-hop" access that uses more than one server to further protect your connection. However, Firefox Relay may be more intriguing. You get both email aliases to hide your real accounts as well as phone number masking to prevent your digits reaching spammers and hackers. You might not worry so much that signing up for a service will eventually lead to a privacy breach.

Firefox Relay isn't necessarily for everyone. Email sizes are still capped at 10MB, and you'll want a Chrome extension if you aren't using the Firefox browser. We'd add that some privacy services may represent better values depending on what you're looking for. Apple offers email aliases and connection relays if you're part of its ecosystem, while Google bundles its VPN with cloud storage and other perks. At this price, though, Mozilla's services may well be viable if you're looking to remain more platform-independent.