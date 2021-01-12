Mozilla brings its VPN to Mac and Linux

The Mozilla VPN has at last landed on Mac and Linux. Following a Private Network extension it brought to Firefox in 2019 and a closed beta, Mozilla rolled out a Windows and Android VPN in July. It later introduced an iOS version.

The VPN is currently available in six countries — the US, Canada, the UK, New Zealand, Singapore and Malaysia — and it’ll open in more regions soon, according to Mozilla. A $5/month subscription covers up to five devices, so you’ll be able to use the VPN on your phone, tablet and computer, even if your PC runs Linux.