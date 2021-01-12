Latest in Gear

Image credit: Mozilla

Mozilla brings its VPN to Mac and Linux

You can use the service on up to five devices with a $5/month subscription.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
49m ago
Comments
23 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Mozilla VPN logo
Mozilla

The Mozilla VPN has at last landed on Mac and Linux. Following a Private Network extension it brought to Firefox in 2019 and a closed beta, Mozilla rolled out a Windows and Android VPN in July. It later introduced an iOS version.

The VPN is currently available in six countries — the US, Canada, the UK, New Zealand, Singapore and Malaysia — and it’ll open in more regions soon, according to Mozilla. A $5/month subscription covers up to five devices, so you’ll be able to use the VPN on your phone, tablet and computer, even if your PC runs Linux.

The Mozilla VPN isn’t the cheapest option on the market. However, Mozilla has said that, because it uses fewer lines of code than other VPNs, the service is faster than many rival ones. You can connect to more than 280 servers in more than 30 countries via the VPN without any bandwidth restrictions. The service uses WireGuard device-level encryption and it doesn’t log your network activity.

In this article: vpn, mozilla, privacy, mozilla vpn, personal computing, personalcomputing, internet, services, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
23 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

LG's entry-level A1 OLED TVs should be its cheapest yet

LG's entry-level A1 OLED TVs should be its cheapest yet

View
Razer's wild concepts: A smart mask and a gaming chair with a 60" OLED

Razer's wild concepts: A smart mask and a gaming chair with a 60" OLED

View
Startup claims its new wearable can monitor blood sugar without needles

Startup claims its new wearable can monitor blood sugar without needles

View
Apple's iPad drops to all-time low of $299 at Amazon

Apple's iPad drops to all-time low of $299 at Amazon

View
Weber acquires smart oven maker June

Weber acquires smart oven maker June

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr