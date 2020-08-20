Latest in Entertainment

Disney+ will allow in-app 'Mulan' purchases via Apple, Google and Roku

You can also buy $30 'premium VOD' access directly on its website.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
'Mulan' (Yifei Liu)
'Mulan' (Yifei Liu)

Once Disney made the decision to release Mulan on Disney+ at the same time it opens in some theaters, part of the math involved how much revenue it can keep this way, as opposed to splitting the box office with movie theaters. As it turns out, it will split the $30 price with some platform owners, but not others.

Deadline points out that the “premium VOD” access Disney is selling — you’ll get early access to the flick before it comes to everyone on Disney+, but you also need to maintain an active subscription — will be available directly on its website, and also via in-app purchases on Apple, Google and Roku platforms. Revenue splits in app stores have become a sticky issue recently, and it’s unclear whether Disney has any special deal set up with those companies, but unlike Epic Games and Fortnite, Disney isn’t offering discounts depending on where you buy.

Disney:

What is Premier Access?

Starting September 4, with Premier Access, you can watch Mulan before it's available to all Disney+ subscribers. Disney+ will offer Premier Access to Mulan for $29.99 on disneyplus.com and select platforms, including Apple, Google, and Roku. Once you have Premier Access to Mulan, you can watch as many times as you want on any platform where Disney+ is available. Your access to Mulan will continue as long as you are an active Disney+ subscriber.

However, that also seems to indicate that other platforms, like Amazon Fire TV, Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox, might not have the ability to support buying the movie in the Disney+ app on their devices. Based on the FAQ for Premier Access, it appears that once you buy the flick, you’ll be able to watch it anywhere there’s a Disney+ app. That could change before it arrives on September 4th, but it’s yet another wrinkle in the confusing rollout of Disney’s direct-to-home blockbuster release.

