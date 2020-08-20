Disney+ will allow in-app 'Mulan' purchases via Apple, Google and Roku

Once Disney made the decision to release Mulan on Disney+ at the same time it opens in some theaters, part of the math involved how much revenue it can keep this way, as opposed to splitting the box office with movie theaters. As it turns out, it will split the $30 price with some platform owners, but not others.

Deadline points out that the “premium VOD” access Disney is selling — you’ll get early access to the flick before it comes to everyone on Disney+, but you also need to maintain an active subscription — will be available directly on its website, and also via in-app purchases on Apple, Google and Roku platforms. Revenue splits in app stores have become a sticky issue recently, and it’s unclear whether Disney has any special deal set up with those companies, but unlike Epic Games and Fortnite, Disney isn’t offering discounts depending on where you buy.