'Mulan' will premiere on Disney+ September 4th for $30

With theaters closed, Disney has decided to try a “premiere access” release strategy for its live-action Mulan movie. While it still plans to attempt a theatrical release in some parts of the world, on September 4th subscribers will be able to watch it at home for $30 via Disney+.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced the decision on his company’s earnings call, where it also announced it’s topped more than 100 million streaming subscribers across all of its services. He called it a “one-off,” but also said it’s “very interesting to be able to take a new offering, our premiere access offering, to consumers at that $29.99 price and learn from it.”