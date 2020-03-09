Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Mario Anzuoni / reuters

'Mulan' will premiere on Disney+ September 4th for $30

With a theatrical release in certain countries.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
34m ago
Comments
126 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Cast member Liu Yifei poses at the premiere for the film "Mulan" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mario Anzuoni / reuters

With theaters closed, Disney has decided to try a “premiere access” release strategy for its live-action Mulan movie. While it still plans to attempt a theatrical release in some parts of the world, on September 4th subscribers will be able to watch it at home for $30 via Disney+.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced the decision on his company’s earnings call, where it also announced it’s topped more than 100 million streaming subscribers across all of its services. He called it a “one-off,” but also said it’s “very interesting to be able to take a new offering, our premiere access offering, to consumers at that $29.99 price and learn from it.”

The $200 million-budgeted blockbuster was originally supposed to premiere in theaters on March 21st, but the coronavirus pandemic changed all of that. Since then, Disney pushed the opening back to July and then August, and has apparently concluded that in many parts of the world, theaters won’t be open at normal capacity any time soon.

In this article: Disney, disney plus, mulan, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
126 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
Google Play Music will start shutting down in September

Google Play Music will start shutting down in September

View
Phil Schiller is ending his long reign as Apple's marketing chief

Phil Schiller is ending his long reign as Apple's marketing chief

View
Google finally launches Nearby Share to rival Apple's AirDrop

Google finally launches Nearby Share to rival Apple's AirDrop

View
A $13,000 electric car will go on sale in the US by late 2020

A $13,000 electric car will go on sale in the US by late 2020

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr