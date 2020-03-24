Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Dado Ruvic / reuters

Disney now has over 100 million streaming video subscribers

That includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN.
Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
37m ago
Comments
29 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

A smartphone with displayed "Disney" logo is seen on the keyboard in this illustration taken March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Dado Ruvic / reuters

Disney has reached a new milestone. The company revealed in its third quarter earnings report that it now has over 100 million streaming video subscribers. That figure includes 57.5 million customers from Disney+, 8.5 million from ESPN (up from 2.5 million a year ago), and 35.5 million from Hulu (up from 27.9 million). As with many streaming providers, it’s clear that the COVID-19 pandemic is pushing consumers more to Disney’s video options. Having Hamilton on Disney+ early also likely spurred on subscribers (though it didn’t arrive until July 3rd, after the quarter ended).

Disney reported revenues of $11.8 billion during the quarter, down 42 percent from last year’s $20.2 billion. You can chalk most of that up due to COVID-19 business disruptions. The company took a $3.5 billion dollar hit from its parks being closed over the last few months. And even as Disney has started to reopen parks, it’s had to limit capacity and add new restrictions for visitors.

The company also announced today that it will be releasing its live action Mulan adaptation on Disney+ for $29.99 on September 4th. That’s surprising, as the company has never discussed premium offerings on top of its streaming service before.

"We’re looking at Mulan as a one off, as opposed to trying to say there’s a new business windowing model we're looking at,” Disney CEO Bob Chapek said during an earnings call today. “That said, we find it very interesting to be able to take a new offering, our premiere access offering, to consumers at that $29.99 price and learn from it..." Specifically, he says the company will be looking at transaction figures, as well as subscriber uptick.

In this article: Disney, Disney Plus, Hulu, ESPN, streaming video, Disney earnings, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
29 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
Google Play Music will start shutting down in September

Google Play Music will start shutting down in September

View
Phil Schiller is ending his long reign as Apple's marketing chief

Phil Schiller is ending his long reign as Apple's marketing chief

View
Google finally launches Nearby Share to rival Apple's AirDrop

Google finally launches Nearby Share to rival Apple's AirDrop

View
A $13,000 electric car will go on sale in the US by late 2020

A $13,000 electric car will go on sale in the US by late 2020

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr