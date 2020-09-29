Muscular Dystrophy Association is streaming on Twitch to raise funds

Let’s Play for a Cure has actually already started. The first two streams took place on September 12th and 26th, but the Association has more events planned over the next few Saturdays. On October 3rd, MDA will broadcast a three-to-four stream featuring League of Legends with LoL esports personalities Voyboy and Trick2g, among other notable players. Call of Duty is taking center stage on October 10th with five-time Counter Strike World Champion missharvey. On October 17th, MDA will host a Fortnite tournament that will stream for four to six hours. All these events begin at 7PM Eastern.

The multi-week event is going out with a bang on October 24th with a six-to-ten hour gaming marathon hosted by Zedd, who streamed for the association on the 26th. MDA is also bringing back missharvey and other guests who’ll drop by throughout the streamathon, which kicks off at 2PM Eastern.