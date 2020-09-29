Muscular Dystrophy Association is streaming on Twitch to raise funds

The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is hosting a weekly streaming event entitled “MDA Let’s Play For A Cure” featuring some big-name gamers on Twitch. It aims to drive awareness and raise funds for research to develop treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and over 43 related neuromuscular diseases. The Association launched its Let’s Play initiative a year ago, but its gaming streams have become a more significant source of funding now that it can’t hold in-person events due to the pandemic. As MDA President and CEO Lynn O’Connor Vos explains in a statement:
“We started MDA Let’s Play over a year ago to give our community a place where they can have both independence and fun with friends in an open, inclusive and safe space. Since then, we’ve seen the momentum of gaming for good within our own community – and in the power to raise funds for non-profits. Funding is critical right now in the time of COVID-19 as many of our in-person events are not possible, which is why we’re excited about the potential of MDA Let’s Play for a Cure. We are grateful for the generosity of the gaming community, who are helping raise awareness and support for people living with neuromuscular diseases.”