Image credit: Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 adds classic Marvel heroes and powers

The Nexus War is upon us.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
1h ago
Some of Earth’s mightiest heroes have joined the Fortnite fray. As expected, the juggernaut battle royale is introducing a new season based on the Marvel universe. If you buy the game’s new Battle Pass, you’ll be able to unlock iconic character skins such as Iron Man, Storm, Doctor Doom, Groot, Mystique and She-Hulk. All players will also be able to use super powers such as Doctor Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets, Groot’s Bramble Shield and Silver Surfer’s Board throughout each winner-takes-all match. There’s no word on whether Spider-Man will show up, though, which isn’t a huge surprise given the fan backlash Square Enix is dealing with right now.

A CG-animated trailer explains how the worlds of Fortnite and Marvel were mashed together. If you want a deeper understanding of the conflict — which centers around the villainous Galactus — a prelude comic will be available inside the Helicarrier. Oh right, did I mention that the Fortnite island has changed too? Alongside the mobile command center, you can expect other Marvel locales including Doom’s Domain and Sentinel Graveyard to pop up throughout the season. You’ll also find some superhero loot throughout the island, including Stark Lab drones and an energy rifle that offers “a different benefit depending on how you aim.”

It’s not the first time a Marvel hero has appeared in the Fortnite world. The wise-cracking Deadpool and various X-Force members, including Psylocke, Domino and Cable, were added to the game earlier this year. Multiple DC superheroes have also been featured, including Batman and Aquaman.

