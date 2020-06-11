Latest in Gaming

Image credit: 2K Sports

'NBA 2K21' PS5 preview shows us next-gen sweat

And Zion Williamson dunking.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
37m ago
NBA 2K21
2K Sports

The first next-gene NBA game made a brief debut during Sony’s PlayStation 5 showcase event, and so far so good for NBA 2K21. The teaser trailer was unfortunately socially-distanced with Zion Williamson dribbling, shooting and dunking in an empty gym, but the conveniently-close up camera angles showed a remarkable level of detail in rendering at least one NBA athlete at a time, complete with running sweat.

We’ll have to wait to see more players on the court and filled up arenas — they’ll probably show up in-game before they do in real life — but right now the power of next-gen systems is getting a workout. Even if you already saw it on the stream, check it out here again — while the showcase topped out at 1080p this clip is playable in 4K.

In this article: NBA 2K, NBA 2K21, Zion Williamson, PlayStation 5, PS5, Xbox Series X, Basketball, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
