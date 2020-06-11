'NBA 2K21' PS5 preview shows us next-gen sweat

The first next-gene NBA game made a brief debut during Sony’s PlayStation 5 showcase event, and so far so good for NBA 2K21. The teaser trailer was unfortunately socially-distanced with Zion Williamson dribbling, shooting and dunking in an empty gym, but the conveniently-close up camera angles showed a remarkable level of detail in rendering at least one NBA athlete at a time, complete with running sweat.

We’ll have to wait to see more players on the court and filled up arenas — they’ll probably show up in-game before they do in real life — but right now the power of next-gen systems is getting a workout. Even if you already saw it on the stream, check it out here again — while the showcase topped out at 1080p this clip is playable in 4K.