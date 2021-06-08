VR Nerf gun battles are coming to Oculus Quest next year

Nerf's toy blasters have crossed over to PCs and smartphones and are now heading to virtual reality. Nerf Ultimate Championship is a new multiplayer shooter coming to Oculus Quest in 2022. The new game, announced at the Upload VR showcase, arms players with new and old blasters for team-based combat in Nerf arenas packed with cheering fans.

A short reveal trailer features a squad of four players, with neon-lit outfits that resemble the iconic costumes from Disney's Tron, getting locked and loaded ahead of battle. The game comes from VR studio Secret Location, which won an Emmy for its work on the The Sleepy Hollow Virtual Reality Experience. Hasbro acquired the developer in 2019 as part of its $3.8 billion deal for Entertainment One, a media giant best known for children's shows Peppa Pig and PJ Masks.

That's all we know about the new title for now, with more details expected in the lead up to its launch. More than twenty years after the release of Nerf Arena Blast on PC, it seems Hasbro is taking another stab at gaming. Back in 2018, it even introduced a smartphone-powered augmented reality game for its Nerf Laser Ops Pro blasters.

Sticking to virtual reality and steering clear of the juggernaut that is Fortnite could be a sound strategy. Though VR already features a number of notable shooters including battle royale Population: One — recently snapped up by Facebook's Oculus via its acquisition of the game's developer Bigbox VR — and team-based shooter Hyper Dash.