Latest in Gear

Image credit: JOSH EDELSON via Getty Images

Netflix comes to Google's Nest Hub devices

From the department of 'wait, this wasn't already a thing?'
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
54m ago
Comments
24 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

This photo shows a new Google Nest Hub Max on display during the Google I/O conference at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California on May 7, 2019. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)
JOSH EDELSON via Getty Images

From today, Netflix is available to stream to Google’s Nest Hub and its Nest Hub Max, enabling you to catch up on your favorite shows wherever you’ve connected those devices. As with any Nest setup, you simply need to connect your account inside the Google Home or Assistant app. To celebrate, Google is boasting about the discounts its offering right now to get people to buy one of these devices for your kitchen or hallway.

If you’re not a paid-up member of the Nest ecosystem, you may have thought that Netflix was already on the platform. After all, Nest Hub devices have Google Cast built-in, and it can already stream other video services, including Hulu, CBS All Access and Disney+.

This is, according to articles at AndroidPolice and AndroidGuys, because Netflix (and Amazon) has been historically reticent to certify the devices for viewing. That may be because Netflix deemed the picture quality not to be up to much, or just a general belief that people wouldn’t want to watch TV and movies on a 7-or-10-inch display designed to be installed anywhere in your home. 

In this article: Google, Netflix, Nest Hub, Nest Hub Max, news, gear, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
24 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
SpaceX pulls off its first double fairing catch after a Falcon 9 launch

SpaceX pulls off its first double fairing catch after a Falcon 9 launch

View
LG's 144Hz 27-inch 4K IPS gaming monitor is now available

LG's 144Hz 27-inch 4K IPS gaming monitor is now available

View
‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ gameplay footage surfaces in leaked videos

‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ gameplay footage surfaces in leaked videos

View
The Morning After: Warner Bros. postponed the release of 'Tenet' indefinitely

The Morning After: Warner Bros. postponed the release of 'Tenet' indefinitely

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr