Netflix comes to Google's Nest Hub devices

From today, Netflix is available to stream to Google’s Nest Hub and its Nest Hub Max, enabling you to catch up on your favorite shows wherever you’ve connected those devices. As with any Nest setup, you simply need to connect your account inside the Google Home or Assistant app. To celebrate, Google is boasting about the discounts its offering right now to get people to buy one of these devices for your kitchen or hallway.

If you’re not a paid-up member of the Nest ecosystem, you may have thought that Netflix was already on the platform. After all, Nest Hub devices have Google Cast built-in, and it can already stream other video services, including Hulu, CBS All Access and Disney+.