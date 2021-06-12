Netflix reveals new 'Castlevania' series and other game-related projects

Netflix has dropped one news after another for Geeked Week, giving us a bigger view of what to expect from the streaming giant when it comes to game-related shows. The company has confirmed that a new Castlevania anime series set in the same universe as the recently concluded show is in the works. Its story will focus on Richter Belmont — the great, great, great, so on and so forth grandson of Sophie and Trevor — and Maria Renard during the French Revolution.

The upcoming live-action Resident Evil series now also has its Albert Wesker: Lance Reddick, who previously appeared in The Wire and Bosch, as well as in the John Wick movies as hotel concierge Charon. Speaking of the John Wick films, its franchise creator, Derek Kolstad, has signed on to write Netflix's Splinter Cell animated series based on the Ubisoft games. The eight-episode first season will follow former US Navy SEAL Sam Fisher after he is recruited to work for the Third Echelon division.

Ubisoft has also given Castlevania showrunner Adi Shankar the go-ahead to create a new series, which is based on Far Cry 3 expansion Blood Dragon but will take elements from multiple game titles. It's called Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, and the company has already put in an order for six episodes. Netflix is developing a new Far Cry animated series, as well. It's early days for this particular project, though, and Variety says the creative team is still being assembled.

In addition to all those, Netflix announced WitcherCon in partnership with CD Projekt Red and released a trailer for The Witcher season 2 for Geeked Week. The company also took the opportunity to show off the first extended trailer for Arcane, a show based on League of Legends, and a teaser for the Cuphead animated series.