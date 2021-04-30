Watch the trailer for the final season of Netflix's 'Castlevania'

Netflix revealed a couple of weeks ago that the fourth season of Castlevania will also be its last. Now, the streaming giant has released a two-and-a-half minute trailer to give you a glimpse of what you can expect from the show. The series, which is based on Konami's game franchise of the same name, debuted on the service as its first original anime in 2017. It has received positive reviews in general and has become one of Netflix's most-watched animated shows since then.

The trailer shows Trevor Belmont (voiced by Richard Armitage), the last living member of the Belmont clan of monster hunters, and the magician Sypha Belnades as they take on creatures of the night and investigate enemies' nefarious plans to bring Dracula back from the dead. They're aided by friends and allies along the way, including Dracula's son Alucard, who killed his father back in season 2. While this season will be the current show's last, Deadline previously reported that Netflix might be working on a new series set in the Castlevania universe with a whole new set of characters.

The 10-episode season will be available for streaming on Netflix starting on May 13th.