Netflix adds spatial audio support on iOS 14 devices

Netflix has started the process of supporting spatial audio on its iOS app, according to 9to5Mac. Following Reddit reports, a spokesperson for the company told the outlet it recently began a slow rollout of the feature to its iOS users. To take advantage, you’ll need a pair of AirPods Pro or AirPods Max, as well as an iPhone or iPad with iOS 14 installed on the device. The toggle to enable the feature is located in the Control Center. As this is a slow rollout, you may not see the toggle even if you have the latest version of Netflix installed on your iPhone or iPad.

Spatial audio uses head-tracking to widen the soundstage of a movie or TV show and make it feel like the entire room you’re in is being filled with sound. The result is a more immersive experience. Netflix is a bit late to support spatial audio. Some of the more popular apps where you could use the feature before today include Disney+, HBO Max and Peacock. Still, there are just as many platforms where it’s not available. More notable examples include YouTube and Amazon Prime Video, making this a significant milestone for the feature all the same.