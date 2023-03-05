Netflix strikes last-minute deal to retain ‘Arrested Development’ streaming rights

Good news, Arrested Development fans. You can continue watching the highly acclaimed sitcom on Netflix. As The Verge outlines , all five seasons of the show, including the two financed by Netflix, were set to leave the service on March 15th. However, the series is now staying put, thanks to a licensing agreement the company reached with Disney-owned 20th Century Fox, the show’s original rights holder.

The Bluths aren’t going anywhere!



Arrested Development is staying on Netflix! And there’s only one way to celebrate: pic.twitter.com/NlrSoBYk8t — Netflix (@netflix) March 24, 2023