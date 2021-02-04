Netflix is working on its own Britney Spears documentary

Hulu's documentary Framing Britney Spears is getting a lot of attention right now, so it shouldn't surprise you that there are other films in the works documenting the pop star. According to Bloomberg, Netflix has its own Britney Spears documentary in the works from filmmaker Erin Lee Carr. She's directed and produced multiple documentaries for HBO and more recently directed the limited series How to Fix a Drug Scandal for Netflix.

While it might feel like Netflix is trying to tag on to the buzz around Framing Britney Spears, today's report indicates the project has been in the works for a while, certainly prior to the Hulu documentary. And it's not uncommon to see multiple takes on the same story like this -- a few years ago, both Hulu and Netflix produced dueling documentaries about the Fyre Festival debacle.

It's not clear exactly what Carr's Spears documentary will focus on, but it's a good bet it'll delve into the legal battle the star has been fighting in recent years. Since 2008, Spears' father has essentially had control over her finances and career through a judge-appointed conservatorship. At this point, Spears is arguing that she's more than capable of having control over her estate, though the singer hasn't commented much about the ongoing litigation publicly. The arrangement has been in place for years, but Spears only started legal challenges to it last August. The two sides met in court again last Thursday, and another hearing is scheduled for March 17th.