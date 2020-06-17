A new 'Pokémon Snap' game is coming to Nintendo Switch

At long last, Nintendo is giving Pokémon fans the sequel they've been asking -- nay, demanding -- for two decades: Pokémon Snap 2. Well, it’s actually called New Pokémon Snap (I wouldn’t be surprised if that was a working title, though). A surprise trailer broadcast during a special Pokémon Presents stream confirmed that finally, finally, The Pokémon Company is returning to the beloved photography formula of the N64 classic. The brief teaser showed a new island brimming with Pokémon from multiple generations, including the new Sword and Shield games. There's no word on a release date or whether the on-rails gameplay has evolved at all. Tsunekazu Ishihara, president and CEO of The Pokémon Company, confirmed that the game will be coming to the Nintendo Switch, though.

