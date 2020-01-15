The New York Times removes its articles from Apple News

Articles from The New York Times will no longer appear in the Apple News app. Today, the NYT announced that it is ending its partnership with Apple News. The issue seems to be that while other services, like Google News, send readers to publishers’ websites, Apple News generally keeps readers in the app. Or, as NYT puts it, Apple’s approach does not align with The Times’ goal of building direct relationships with paying readers.

“Core to a healthy model between The Times and the platforms is a direct path for sending those readers back into our environments, where we control the presentation of our report, the relationships with our readers, and the nature of our business rules,” Meredith Kopit Levien, The Times’ chief operating officer, wrote in a memo to employees. “Our relationship with Apple News does not fit within these parameters.”