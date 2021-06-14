Niantic and Hasbro are making a Transformers AR game

'Transformers: Heavy Metal' is making its way to phones later this year.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|06.14.21
@krisholt

Sponsored Links

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
June 14th, 2021
In this article: transformers heavy metal, news, niantic, augmented reality, gaming, e3 2021, very very spaceship, hasbro, ar, transformers, tomy
Transformers: Heavy Metal
Niantic/Hasbro

Niantic is tapping into another popular franchise for its next augmented reality game. Following the success of Pokémon Go and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, Niantic is working with Hasbro, Tomy and developer Very Very Spaceship on a Transformers title.

In Transformers: Heavy Metal, you'll get to "team up with the likes of Bumblebee and the Autobots in the real world," according to executive producer Phil Hong. The game is built on Niantic's Lightship AR multiplayer platform.

It seems you won't have to wait too long to try it, either. There will be a soft launch in some countries soon and the global rollout is scheduled for later this year. You can pre-register, if you're interested.

That's not the only project Niantic has in the works. It's developing Pikmin Go in collaboration with Nintendo, the first in a series of games the companies are making together.

Follow all of the news from E3 and Summer Game Fest right here!

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget