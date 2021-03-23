Nintendo and Niantic are teaming up again for an AR 'Pikmin' game

A few years ago, Nintendo and Niantic Labs combined to create Pokémon Go, sparking an augmented reality gaming mania that swept the globe. That craze has ebbed, but now they're going to try again with a game based on Nintendo's Pikmin franchise. We don't know much about the title yet, but it's seemingly fitness-focused, to "include gameplay activities to encourage walking and make walking more delightful."
According to Niantic COO Megan Quinn, Niantic is Nintendo's exclusive partner for real-world AR apps, and the game will arrive later this year. This is the first game produced by Niantic Tokyo Studio, and according to Nintendo's press release, is the first in a series of titles the two will develop together. Niantic Tokyo Studio head Tatsuo Nomura said in a tweet that it's an "unusual" game and it won't be called Pikmin Go.
If you're interested, you can sign up for updates here.
What would it be like to have a more fun walking experience surrounded by #Pikmin? In a new mobile app developed by @NianticLabs and Nintendo coming later in 2021, explore the real world and create memories with your Pikmin friends.— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 23, 2021
Pre-register here! https://t.co/2wFI9TjHvz pic.twitter.com/LiPEl15YRZ
やっと発表出来ました！Nianticと任天堂が一緒に作ってるピクミンと一緒に歩くことを楽しくする、少し変わったアプリです。「ピクミンGO」ではないです😅 https://t.co/zgRGFORA91— Tatsuo Nomura/野村達雄 (@nomtats) March 23, 2021