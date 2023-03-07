Niantic’s Tamagotchi-like ‘Peridot’ arrives on May 9th

Peridot, the next game from Pokémon Go developer Niantic, will arrive on May 9th, the studio announced today. First revealed last spring, Peridot is the first original release from Niantic since it relaunched Ingress in 2018. Gameplay involves players breeding and caring for virtual pets named Dots. According to Niantic, each Dot will feature a unique appearance thanks to a system that allows them to inherit a mix of “genes” from their parents.

Pre-registrations for Peridot are now open on the App Store and Google Play Store. Players who pre-register and play the game within its first two weeks of availability will get a special party hat cosmetic for their Dots. It’s obvious Niantic has high hopes for Peridot and hopes to recapture some of the success it saw following the release of Pokémon Go in the summer of 2016. The last few years have seen the studio experience multiple setbacks. In 2021, for instance, it announced the shutdowns of both Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and Catan: World Explorers. More recently, Niantic laid off approximately 90 employees and canceled four more projects.