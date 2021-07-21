Netflix's 'The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf' trailer is, shockingly, full of monsters

After sharing a short teaser earlier in the month, Netflix has released a full trailer for Nightmare of the Wolf, its upcoming animated Witcher movie, and shared details on the voice cast. Theo James, known best for his leading role in the Divergent series, voices protagonist Vesemir, years before the Witcher became the mentor of Geralt of Rivia.

James also voiced the character in season one of The Witcher. “Vesemir grew up as a servant on a nobleman’s estate, working long days for too little coin,” Netflix writes of the charming monster hunter. “He yearns to break free of his social standing and to explore the Continent to find his destiny.”

On his adventure, he’ll meet a sorceress named Tetra, who we see throughout the trailer. If Tetra’s voice sounds familiar, it’s because she’s voiced by Dota: Dragon’s Blood actor Lara Pulver. Rounding out the main cast are Mary McDonnell as Lady Zerbst, a Kaedweni noblewoman, and Graham McTavish as Deglan, a Witcher from the Skellige Isles. Notably, McTavish will play Redanian spymaster Dijkstra in season two of The Witcher.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf debuts on Netflix on August 28th. It will give fans of the fantasy franchise something to watch before season two of The Witcher starts streaming on December 17th.