Nintendo finally made a first-party Joy-Con charging station

Nintendo just announced its own first-party Joy-Con controller charging station , which releases on October 17. This is an obvious boon for couch co-op addicts, as you can have two Joy-Cons charging on the dock and another two charging via the console at the same time. Nintendo’s charging station also integrates with the company’s retro wireless NES gamepads, which are primarily used with Nintendo Switch Online games.

The Joy-Con Charging Stand (Two-Way) accessory draws power from the Switch’s dock, via the USB-C port, or any other power adapter. The vertical support can also be removed to make it more portable, another bonus for those couch co-op sleepovers. Nintendo hasn’t released any pricing information yet to go along with the October release date. It’s currently set for a launch in Europe and Japan. We reached out to Nintendo and asked about a US release and will update this post when we hear back. October 17 is the same day that Super Mario Party Jamboree launches , so that would make for some good accessory-based synergy.

Charge your #NintendoSwitch Joy-Con controllers and Nintendo Entertainment System controllers with the Joy-Con Charging Stand (Two-Way) accessory, available October 17th. pic.twitter.com/qv6k8GAm6e — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) July 18, 2024

It’s worth noting that the Nintendo Switch is over seven years old. This accessory will be released 2,785 days after the console originally launched . Heck, the Switch 2 (or whatever it ends up being called) will probably hit store shelves early next year . What I’m saying is that this would have been a lot more useful six or seven years ago. Better late than never?