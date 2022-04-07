'Mario Golf' will join Nintendo's Switch Online Expansion Pack on April 15th

You can already play Mario Golf on the Switch thanks to Super Rush, but soon you'll also be able to play the original game that started the series if you're feeling nostalgic. Nintendo is giving Switch Online subscribers paying extra for the Expansion Pack tier access to the first Mario Golf published in 1999.

Tee off with Mario and friends when Mario Golf comes to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 4/15. #Nintendo64 pic.twitter.com/bB4ujaj59F — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 7, 2022

The Nintendo 64 game lets you choose from characters that include Mario, his friends and allies, as well as his enemies, and play golf on Mario-themed courses. It has several gameplay modes, such as Tournament, Speed Golf and Mini Golf, though it was developed to be easy to play, even for kids.

Nintendo launched the Switch Online Expansion Pack in October 2021 as a higher tier subscription that costs $50 a year. That's $30 more than an individual basic subscription, but it will give you access to classic N64 and Sega Genesis games. The basic subscription only includes access to Nintendo's NES and SNES titles.

While the gaming giant launched the service with a limited number of games, it has added quite a few more since then. They include the original Paper Mario, Banjo-Kazooie and The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask. Nintendo has also rolled out some improvement updates that fix several emulation issues plaguing the service since its debut, such as bad input lag.

The original Mario Golf will be available to Expansion Pack members on April 15th.