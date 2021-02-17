'Mario Golf: Super Rush' comes to Nintendo Switch on June 25th

A new entry in Nintendo's popular Mario Golf series is heading to Switch. During its latest Direct presentation, Nintendo announced it will release Mario Golf Super Rush on June 25th. You can play the game with a single Joy-Con controller, using either traditional button inputs or motion controls. They'll be a story mode in which your Mii avatar will encounter inhabitants from the Mushroom Kingdom, and a Speed Golf mode where everyone tees off at the same time.

The last time we got a new entry in the series was in 2014 when Nintendo released Mario Golf: World Tour in 2014.