Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Mario Kart Tour

'Mario Kart Tour' finally works in landscape mode

There's a new control layout, too.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
35m ago
Comments
23 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Mario Kart Tour
Mario Kart Tour

When Nintendo introduced Mario Kart Tour for Android and iPhone last year, it made a couple of questionable decisions, like not offering a multiplayer experience and making the game playable only in portrait mode. Nintendo added multiplayer mode in March, and today, it made the game playable in landscape.

You can now flip between portrait and landscape while you’re playing, and landscape mode offers a new control layout. The changes make a lot of sense and will likely make the game a bit more appealing.

For the most part, we’ve found Mario Kart Tour to work surprisingly well. Its simplicity makes it an approachable racer for the masses. The tracks are gorgeous, and you still get to hit people with green shells. The biggest drawback is that it’s a “free-to-start” title, which adds the complexity of different currencies, stores and experience point systems. We’ll see if Nintendo has any more updates up its sleeve.

In this article: nintendo, mario kart tour, landscape, landscape mode, update, mobile gaming, mobile game, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
23 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
Microsoft stops offering 12-month Xbox Live Gold memberships

Microsoft stops offering 12-month Xbox Live Gold memberships

View
‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ gameplay footage surfaces in leaked videos

‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ gameplay footage surfaces in leaked videos

View
GitHub is done depositing its open source codes in the Arctic

GitHub is done depositing its open source codes in the Arctic

View
Amazon has a big sale on Fire tablets and Fire TV devices

Amazon has a big sale on Fire tablets and Fire TV devices

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr