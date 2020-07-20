'Mario Kart Tour' finally works in landscape mode

When Nintendo introduced Mario Kart Tour for Android and iPhone last year, it made a couple of questionable decisions, like not offering a multiplayer experience and making the game playable only in portrait mode. Nintendo added multiplayer mode in March, and today, it made the game playable in landscape.

You can now flip between portrait and landscape while you’re playing, and landscape mode offers a new control layout. The changes make a lot of sense and will likely make the game a bit more appealing.