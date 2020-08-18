Nintendo's 'Ring Fit Adventure' is $10 off at Amazon

Update 4:24pm ET: New Ring Fit Adventure units have sold out. The deal price is no longer available, and only used models of Ring Fit Adventure are currently for sale. We’ll update this post accordingly if the deal returns later today.
Anything related to the Nintendo Switch has been hard to come by for months as people grab things like games, accessories and the like to keep themselves busy indoors. But now you can get arguably the most active add-on for the Switch for less: Amazon has Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure for just under $70, which is $10 off its normal price and the lowest we’ve seen it since last year.