Nintendo's 'Ring Fit Adventure' is $10 off at Amazon

Buy Ring Fit Adventure at Amazon - $70

First and foremost, we’ll caution that Ring Fit Adventure has been in and out of stock on Amazon for months. Even now, the soonest you’ll be able to get the system is early October, but you can place your order today. Amazon Prime members can see the sale price on the product page, but non-members will have to add Ring Fit Adventure to their carts to see the discounted price.

If you’re unfamiliar, Ring Fit Adventure is an exercise game for the Nintendo Switch that comes with two pieces of hardware: a leg strap and a resistance wheel (hence the “ring”). One Joy-Con straps into each piece of hardware, and from there the game will track your movements as you work out along with its challenges. You even get to design your own character and choose your preferred difficulty setting.

As Engadget’s Devindra Hardawar explained, this setup makes Ring Fit Adventure similar to an exercise role-playing game. As you move throughout the game’s plot, you’ll do exercises like running in place, squats, crunches and more. While it’s an odd experience to realize that what’s essentially a kids game is wiping you out with its exercise challenges, it makes for a fun and efficient way to burn some calories while stuck inside.

