Latest in Gear

Image credit: Devindra Hardawar / Engadget

Nintendo's 'Ring Fit Adventure' is $10 off at Amazon

It's a fun (and surprisingly challenging) way to workout indoors.
Valentina Palladino, @valentinalucia
1h ago
Comments
44 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure
Devindra Hardawar / Engadget
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Update 4:24pm ET: New Ring Fit Adventure units have sold out. The deal price is no longer available, and only used models of Ring Fit Adventure are currently for sale. We’ll update this post accordingly if the deal returns later today.

Anything related to the Nintendo Switch has been hard to come by for months as people grab things like games, accessories and the like to keep themselves busy indoors. But now you can get arguably the most active add-on for the Switch for less: Amazon has Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure for just under $70, which is $10 off its normal price and the lowest we’ve seen it since last year.

Buy Ring Fit Adventure at Amazon - $70

First and foremost, we’ll caution that Ring Fit Adventure has been in and out of stock on Amazon for months. Even now, the soonest you’ll be able to get the system is early October, but you can place your order today. Amazon Prime members can see the sale price on the product page, but non-members will have to add Ring Fit Adventure to their carts to see the discounted price.

If you’re unfamiliar, Ring Fit Adventure is an exercise game for the Nintendo Switch that comes with two pieces of hardware: a leg strap and a resistance wheel (hence the “ring”). One Joy-Con straps into each piece of hardware, and from there the game will track your movements as you work out along with its challenges. You even get to design your own character and choose your preferred difficulty setting.

As Engadget’s Devindra Hardawar explained, this setup makes Ring Fit Adventure similar to an exercise role-playing game. As you move throughout the game’s plot, you’ll do exercises like running in place, squats, crunches and more. While it’s an odd experience to realize that what’s essentially a kids game is wiping you out with its exercise challenges, it makes for a fun and efficient way to burn some calories while stuck inside.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

In this article: ring fit adventure, nintendo switch, commerce, nintendo, thebuyersguide, engadgetdeals, ring fit, news, gear
Comment
Comments
Share
44 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Hisense's $4,000 laser projector comes with a 100-inch screen

Hisense's $4,000 laser projector comes with a 100-inch screen

View
YouTuber’s DIY gun shoots masks onto people’s faces

YouTuber’s DIY gun shoots masks onto people’s faces

View
Apple's latest Mac Mini drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon

Apple's latest Mac Mini drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon

View
Google's smart displays will simplify multi-room audio

Google's smart displays will simplify multi-room audio

View
Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones (our new favorites) start shipping today

Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones (our new favorites) start shipping today

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr