A Nintendo Switch Online and microSD bundle is half off on Amazon

Hunkering down for the winter months can mean more time to play some new games while you stay inside. For Switch owners that want to play with friends remotely and get access to classic games, a Nintendo Switch Online membership is well worth the price. Now, Amazon has a deal on a bundle that includes one year of the Switch Online family plan and a 128GB SanDisk microSD card for $35. Since both the membership and the card normally cost $35, you're essentially getting the extra storage for free.

At its debut, the main selling point of the membership was online play, but Nintendo has added more perks to it over the years. It now includes online backups for gameplay data, access to the Switch Online mobile app that lets you voice chat with friends while you're playing together, and access to a library of more than 70 NES and SNES titles to play at any time. This particular bundle is best for those with large families, and possibly more than one Switch in the house, since up to eight users can take advantage of the membership's benefits.

One of the things we usually recommend new Switch owners buy is a microSD card since it's easy to quickly fill up the console's built-in, 64GB of storage with games. The licensed 128GB SanDisk model included in this bundle is a solid one, with read speeds up to 100 MB/s and write speeds up to 90 MB/s. Even if you don't think you'll need the extra space, you probably will as you collect more titles, save files and screenshots over time.

