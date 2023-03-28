Nintendo will release a 'Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom' OLED Switch on April 28th There's also special edition accessories to mark the game's launch.

Nintendo had more than just gameplay to show during its Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom stream. The company has revealed that a special edition Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch will be available April 28th for $360. There's no included game, alas, but you will get ornate artwork on the system, the Joy-Cons and the dock.

The Switch is functionally the same as regular OLED models. That means a 7-inch screen (versus the original's 6.2 inches), a more capable kickstand and 64GB of expandable storage. You might not rush to replace the 2019 LCD Switch, but it might be worth an upgrade if you have a launch-era console and want longer battery life on top of the improved display and other tweaks.

A The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom themed Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and Carrying Case will also launch alongside the game on May 12th. pic.twitter.com/5MeIIwciYn — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 28, 2023

You won't have to buy a whole new Switch to show your enthusiasm, thankfully. Nintendo is also introducing Tears of the Kingdom versions of the Pro Controller and Carrying Case. They'll respectively cost $75 and $25 when they arrive on May 12th, the same day as the game. This is probably the wisest investment if you're an existing Switch owner, or aren't thrilled about spending over $300 to catch up on six years' worth of games.