NVIDIA is officially buying Arm for $40 billion

Just as we expected, NVIDIA just announced that it’s buying the semiconductor design company Arm for $40 billion. The deal will make NVIDIA into an even larger presence in mobile computing, especially when it comes to bringing its AI technology into platforms like smartphones, PCs and self-driving cars. Arm, meanwhile, will get even more support for R&D efforts as well as access to NVIDIA’s entire suite of products. And to cement its commitment, NVIDIA says it will build an AI supercomputer powered by Arm CPUs at the company’s Cambridge headquarters.

“AI is the most powerful technology force of our time and has launched a new wave of computing,” Jensen Huang, NVIDIA’s CEO, said in a statement. “In the years ahead, trillions of computers running AI will create a new internet-of-things that is thousands of times larger than today’s internet-of-people. Our combination will create a company fabulously positioned for the age of AI.”