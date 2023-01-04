NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti review: 3090 Ti power for $799

NVIDIA's new RTX 40-series GPUs are insanely powerful, but also wildly expensive. That's my big takeaway after reviewing the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 — sure, they're fast, but who can justify spending over $1,000 on a video card? With the RTX 4070 Ti, which debuted at CES 2023, NVIDIA is offering a slightly more reasonable alternative. Starting at $799, it's still fairly pricey, but at least it's under $1,000. And best of all, it's in many ways better than last year's 3090 Ti, which initially cost a whopping $2,000.
Gallery: NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti | 6 Photos
After announcing two RTX 4080 cards a few months ago, NVIDIA surprised us all when it "unlaunched" the $899 12GB model. Given its much lower specs, there were plenty of complaints that it seemed a bit too expensive to be called a 4080. So now we've got the 4070 Ti at $100 less, with the same 7,680 CUDA cores and 12GB of GDDR6X memory that the 4080 was supposed to get. Sometimes, yelling at companies online gets results.
Pros
- Enough speed for some 4K gaming
- Powerful enough to max out 1
- 440p 120Hz monitors
- $799 starting price
- Low power requirements
- DLSS 3 is incredibly useful with ray tracing
Cons
- Still far more expensive than GPUs used to be
If you've got a small case, the 4070 Ti may also be the first RTX 40-series GPU you can actually use. Both the 4080 and 4090 Ti were triple-slot behemoths — they took up a significant chunk of my fairly roomy mid-tower case – whereas the 4070 Ti just needs two. It also requires far less energy than either of those cards, since it can run with a 700-watt PSU and has a maximum power draw of 285W. (The 4080 requires a 750W PSU, while the demands an 850W unit.) NVIDIA says the 4070 Ti uses around 49 percent less power on average than the 3090 Ti.
Given where it sits alongside the RTX 4080, the 4070 Ti performed exactly as I expected. It clocked in around 20 percent slower in 3DMark's TimeSpy Extreme Benchmark, as well as the Geekbench 4 Compute test. It was also a full 30 fps slower while playing Halo Infinite in 4K with maxed out graphics settings. Now those numbers may sound disappointing, but I was ecstatic to see them. Sure, it's slower, but the 4070 Ti is actually keeping up fairly well with a card that's $400 more expensive (and in many cases, far more). That's something to celebrate!
None
3DMark TimeSpy Extreme
Port Royal (Ray Tracing)
Cyberpunk
Blender
NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti
10,624
14,163/66fps
4K RT DLSS : 78fps
7,247
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX
12,969
14,696/68fps
4K FSR RT: 57fps
2,899
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT
11,688
13,247/61fps
4K FSRT RT: 50fps
3,516
NVIDIA RTX 4080
12,879
17,780/82fps
4K DLSS RT: 84fps
9,310
NVIDIA RTX 4090
16,464
25,405/117.62 fps
4K DLSS RT: 135fps
12,335
NVIDIA's DLSS 3 upscaling technology also proved to be incredibly useful once again. I reached a smooth 78fps in Cyberpunk 2077 while playing in 4K with graphics ray tracing settings set to high. And if you need even more frames, you can always bump down to 1440p with DLSS 3, where I managed to reach 90 fps. The 4070 Ti also blew away the Radeon RX 7900 XT and XTX in Blender's benchmark, though that may have been due to unoptimized drivers on AMD's part.