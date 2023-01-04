NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti review: 3090 Ti power for $799

NVIDIA's new RTX 40-series GPUs are insanely powerful, but also wildly expensive. That's my big takeaway after reviewing the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 — sure, they're fast, but who can justify spending over $1,000 on a video card? With the RTX 4070 Ti, which debuted at CES 2023, NVIDIA is offering a slightly more reasonable alternative. Starting at $799, it's still fairly pricey, but at least it's under $1,000. And best of all, it's in many ways better than last year's 3090 Ti, which initially cost a whopping $2,000.

Gallery: NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti | 6 Photos









/6 Gallery: NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti | 6 Photos









/6

After announcing two RTX 4080 cards a few months ago, NVIDIA surprised us all when it "unlaunched" the $899 12GB model. Given its much lower specs, there were plenty of complaints that it seemed a bit too expensive to be called a 4080. So now we've got the 4070 Ti at $100 less, with the same 7,680 CUDA cores and 12GB of GDDR6X memory that the 4080 was supposed to get. Sometimes, yelling at companies online gets results.

NVIDIA NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti SCORE 90 Engadget 90 Critics - Not yet scored N/A Users - Not yet scored N/A Pros Enough speed for some 4K gaming

Powerful enough to max out 1

440p 120Hz monitors

$799 starting price

Low power requirements

DLSS 3 is incredibly useful with ray tracing Cons Still far more expensive than GPUs used to be

If you've got a small case, the 4070 Ti may also be the first RTX 40-series GPU you can actually use. Both the 4080 and 4090 Ti were triple-slot behemoths — they took up a significant chunk of my fairly roomy mid-tower case – whereas the 4070 Ti just needs two. It also requires far less energy than either of those cards, since it can run with a 700-watt PSU and has a maximum power draw of 285W. (The 4080 requires a 750W PSU, while the demands an 850W unit.) NVIDIA says the 4070 Ti uses around 49 percent less power on average than the 3090 Ti.

Turn on browser notifications to receive breaking news alerts from Engadget You can disable notifications at any time in your settings menu. Not now Turned on Turn on

Given where it sits alongside the RTX 4080, the 4070 Ti performed exactly as I expected. It clocked in around 20 percent slower in 3DMark's TimeSpy Extreme Benchmark, as well as the Geekbench 4 Compute test. It was also a full 30 fps slower while playing Halo Infinite in 4K with maxed out graphics settings. Now those numbers may sound disappointing, but I was ecstatic to see them. Sure, it's slower, but the 4070 Ti is actually keeping up fairly well with a card that's $400 more expensive (and in many cases, far more). That's something to celebrate!

None 3DMark TimeSpy Extreme Port Royal (Ray Tracing) Cyberpunk Blender NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti 10,624 14,163/66fps 4K RT DLSS : 78fps 7,247 AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX 12,969 14,696/68fps 4K FSR RT: 57fps 2,899 AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT 11,688 13,247/61fps 4K FSRT RT: 50fps 3,516 NVIDIA RTX 4080 12,879 17,780/82fps 4K DLSS RT: 84fps 9,310 NVIDIA RTX 4090 16,464 25,405/117.62 fps 4K DLSS RT: 135fps 12,335

NVIDIA's DLSS 3 upscaling technology also proved to be incredibly useful once again. I reached a smooth 78fps in Cyberpunk 2077 while playing in 4K with graphics ray tracing settings set to high. And if you need even more frames, you can always bump down to 1440p with DLSS 3, where I managed to reach 90 fps. The 4070 Ti also blew away the Radeon RX 7900 XT and XTX in Blender's benchmark, though that may have been due to unoptimized drivers on AMD's part.